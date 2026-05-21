What's New

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Broodstock Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
HS3 3HBHS3 3HB£29,033.05 per annum£29,033.05 per annum
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
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