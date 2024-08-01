Fish Farmer Magazine

Special Publications

North Quarter

Fettes Park

496 Ferry Road, Edinburgh

EH5 2DL

Tel: 0131 551 1000 Fax: 0131 551 7901



Fish Farmer Magazine is owned by Wyvex Media Limited (www.wyvexmedia.co.uk)



Fish Farmer Editor

Robert Outram

Email: editor@fishfarmermagazine.com

Tel: +44 (0) 131 551 7904

Contact Robert Outram regarding any editorial enquiries



Fish Farmer Advertising and Copy contact

Janice Johnston

Commercial Manager

Email: jjohnston@fishfarmermagazine.com

Tel: +44 (0) 131 551 7925

Contact Janice Johnston for information about advertising, paid content and sponsorship opportunities, or to receive a copy of the Fish Farmer Media Pack.

You can also contact us using this form



Publisher:

Alister Bennett

Account information

Advertising is invoiced in Currency: £ sterling

VAT NO: 383608238

Company Number SC513369

contact email: finance@wyvexmedia.co.uk for invoicing enquiries

To get an article published in Fish Farmer, the best approach is to contact the editorial team directly. The current editor is Robert Outram, and you can reach him via email at routram@fishfarmermagazine.com

You may want to prepare a clear and concise proposal or draft of your article, highlighting its relevance to the aquaculture industry and Fish Farmer’s readership. It’s also helpful to mention any unique insights, research, or developments your article covers.

For advertising, to promote a commercial product or service via editorial, webinars or sponsorship opportunities, or to enquire about media packs, you can contact Janice Johnston at jjohnston@fishfarmermagazine.com.