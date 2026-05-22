Processing

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Russia tightens grip on foreign investments in seafood industry

Russia tightens grip on foreign investments in seafood industry

The Russian government is extending restrictions on foreign investments in its seafood industry through amendments to existing legislation.

 

The Russian government already limits the size of foreign investments in industries deemed strategic to national defence and security, including certain seafood sectors, and is now planning to expand the scope of those limits.

The Russian government is extending restrictions on foreign investments in its seafood industry through amendments to existing legislation.
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