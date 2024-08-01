ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Register
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

About Us

FISH FARMER has been covering aquaculture for more than 40 years, going back virtually to the very start of modern commercial production in the UK.

Linked InXFacebook

The magazine, its website (www.fishfarmermagazine.com), newsletters and social media channels have documented the industry’s growth over the years and continue to be a major source of seafood news,bringing valuable information and incisive commentary to the world’s consumers, producers, researchers, retailers and processors.

 

Our coverage and distribution are worldwide but with a particular focus on the United Kingdom, the Nordic region and the rest of Europe.

 

Fish Farmer covers the full range of world farmed species, from salmon and trout to scallops and seaweed. With a wide range of articles authored by experts from all over the world, it offers a comprehensive and informative insight into the aquaculture sector, and a platform for all those looking to communicate with the industry.

Linked InXFacebook
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.