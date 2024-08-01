FISH FARMER has been covering aquaculture for more than 40 years, going back virtually to the very start of modern commercial production in the UK.

The magazine, its website (www.fishfarmermagazine.com), newsletters and social media channels have documented the industry’s growth over the years and continue to be a major source of seafood news,bringing valuable information and incisive commentary to the world’s consumers, producers, researchers, retailers and processors.

Our coverage and distribution are worldwide but with a particular focus on the United Kingdom, the Nordic region and the rest of Europe.

Fish Farmer covers the full range of world farmed species, from salmon and trout to scallops and seaweed. With a wide range of articles authored by experts from all over the world, it offers a comprehensive and informative insight into the aquaculture sector, and a platform for all those looking to communicate with the industry.