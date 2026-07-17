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Salmon prices rise at last

News17 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Norwegian fresh salmon prices rose last week for the first time in almost two months.

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salmon on ice AdobeStock 2074463100
Salmon market is on the up, finally

The increase was modest and observers say it is too early whether this is the start of a recovery or just a blip. Nevertheless, the news was welcomed by the industry.

 

The monitoring organisation Statistics Norway said the fresh salmon price increased by NOK 2.23 to NOK 69.54 per kilo (£5.34) in week 28 (6 to 12 July).

 

Prices are still below or hovering just above the production cost level, so there is little profit in salmon farming at the moment.

 

Given the strong demand from China and Poland in recent week, they remain quite low. During the first two months of this year they were NOK 15 to 20 per kilo higher than today.

 

Export volumes remain strong and totalled 26,117 tons, marginally down compared with the previous three weeks.

 

So far this year Norway has exported more than 800,000 tons of salmon, almost 50,000 tons up on 2025.

 

The growth from China over the past several months has been quite remarkable and took many people by surprise. China has long been a major buyer of salmon but demand started to soar around the time of the Chinese New Year and has shown no sign of letting up. One ton in every 12 tons of salmon produced in Norway now goes into China.

 

Frozen salmon exports almost doubled from 272 tons to 503 tons in week 28. The price per kilo dropped slightly to NOK 72.32 per kilo (£5.56).

 

Statistics Norway prices include all weight classes and fish sold on contract.

Markets & PricesNorwaysalmonSea FarmingStatistics Norway
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