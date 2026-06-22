ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Salmon prices still falling

News22 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

Fresh salmon prices dropped again in Norway last week and are now closing in on production cost levels.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Salmon price vince
Salmon prices are continuing to fall

According to the monitoring organisation Statistics Norway, fresh salmon prices fell by 4% to NOK 69.85 per kilo (£5.45) between 8-14 June (week 24) and are now almost lower than at any time for the previous 18 months.

 

The last time they were around this figure was a year ago. For the past two years, June seems to be a bad month for fresh salmon prices, although they have not been this low for some time. This time last year they were hovering around NOK 82 per kilo (£6.40) and were even higher at NOK 85 per kilo (£6.63) in 2024.

 

There is a lot of salmon, especially large fish, coming onto the market at the moment and this is pushing down prices.

 

In contrast, export volumes hit their highest figure so far this year at 22,593 metric tons, up by almost 200 tons on the previous week.

 

The overseas salmon market should get back to some form of normality now that a tentative peace deal appears to have been reached between the US and Iran. Pre-war flight routes are expected to re-open, reducing costs for salmon exporting companies. Nevertheless, with a permanent agreement still some way and the possibility of hostilities resuming later this year, the situation remains far from certain.

 

On a brighter note, demand from Europe and the Far East remains reasonably strong.

 

Frozen salmon exports last week more than doubled to 587 tons while prices were less at NOK 74.61 per kilo (£5.82), says Statistics Norway.

Markets & PricesNorwayProcessingsalmonSea FarmingStatistics Norway
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Related
Senior Technical Officer (Environmental Health) (Full Time) (Permanent) - REN14680 - Renfrewshire Council
PaisleyPaisley£41,080 to £43,161 per annum£41,080 to £43,161 per annum
Hygiene Team Leader - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Team Leader SHC - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Quality Controller - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Skipper (Lochlannach) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaber£36,169 to £38,995 per annum£36,169 to £38,995 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.