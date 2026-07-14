Salmon prices down again, but worst may be over

Norwegian fresh salmon prices continued to decline into July, according to the monitoring organisation Statistics Norway.

The drop was one of the smallest so far this year, however, and there are signs that a modest recovery could be on the way.

Data from Statistics Norway has been delayed for almost a week due to technical problems.

Salmon export prices between 29 June and 5 July (week 27) came to NOK 67.31 per kilo (£5.61), down 1.2% on the previous seven day period.

The drop was less than a kroner, at 1.2%. Export volumes are continuing to perform strongly and totalled 26,491 metric tons, just 73 tons down on the previous week.

With low prices almost constant since Easter, exports have been running at more than 20,000 tons over the past eight weeks.

The week 27 figures cover a period when it looked as if peace was breaking out in the Middle East, but the resumption of hostilities in the past couple of days could change all that.

Trade press reports from Norway had suggested there is a small upward price movement with large salmon making the highest prices. The salmon market remains unpredictable.

It is also running into the long summer holiday period when prices are traditionally lower.

Frozen salmon exports dropped up by 337 tons to 272 tons, one of the lowest figures this year. The price was the fourth highest this year at NOK 74.44 per kilo (£5.71).

It should be noted that the Statistics Norway figures cover fish sold on contract and all weight classes.