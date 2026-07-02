Norway salmon prices on floor – again

June has ended with Norwegian fresh salmon prices falling to their lowest point so far this year.

In the seven day period between 22 and 28 June (week 26) the market price for fresh salmon dropped to NOK 68.14 per kilo (£5.16), a level not seen for almost a year, says the monitoring organisation Statistics Norway.

No-one is panicking just yet, as salmon prices traditionally tend to dip during the main summer holiday season. But the main worry is that salmon is now being produced at around or below cost level – a situation no-one expected a couple of years ago.

The many predictions, at the end of 2025, that fresh salmon prices would harden during 2026, are now looking wildly optimistic.

Price pressures have been showing on most salmon company accounts, with turnover and profit figures well down on a year ago.

The better news is that the demand for fresh salmon remains robust, thanks mainly to Chinese and Polish markets.

Export volumes have risen by more than 20% on average over the past year. The problem is that prices have not risen to match.

Norway sold 26,564 metric tons last week – the year halfway point – marginally down on week 25, but an average of 3,000 tons up on the beginning of June and some 8,000 tons up on the first three or four months in 2026.

Salmon price observers should also be aware that the Statistics Norway figures include all weight classes and fish sold on contract which can bring the reported average below what is actually being paid, day to day.

Frozen salmon prices also dropped close to the same level as the fresh fish at NOK 68.02 per kilo (£5.15) on a 60 ton higher volume of 609 tons.