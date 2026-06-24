ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Brake slammed on salmon price slide

News24 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The slide in the Norwegian fresh salmon market finally came to a halt through last week.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
salmon processing box ice AdobeStock 423500273
Salmon prices have so far disappointed producers this year

The monitoring organisation Statistics Norway reports that the price rose marginally to NOK 70.32 per kilo (£5.42) between 15-21 June.

 

The increase was small – just 0.7% or less than half a kroner, but a further decrease had been expected. It may be too early to know if this is turning point or just a statistical blip.

 

But the global market looks to be returning to some degree of normality following an end to hostilities in the Gulf region, shaky as that situation may look.

 

That normality may have already arrived with export volumes jumping by more than 3,000 tons last week to 25,866 tons, the highest figure by far so far this year. With many global markets heading into the holiday season, when salmon prices traditionally go flat, the new few weeks are going to be interesting.

 

Six months it was widely expected that salmon prices would harden in 2026 but this clearly has not happened. It has been a tough time for the salmon farming sector and would have been even tougher had it not been for continued high demand from China and other Far East countries. Poland, with its huge processing sector, has also been a powerful driver.

 

Frozen salmon volumes were marginally lower to 549 tons and the price slightly down NOK 74.01 per kilo (£5.70).

 

It should be noted that the Statistics Norway figures include all weight classes along with fish sold on contract.

 

Markets & PricesNorwayProcessingsalmonSea FarmingStatistics Norway
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Senior Technical Officer (Environmental Health) (Full Time) (Permanent) - REN14680 - Renfrewshire Council
PaisleyPaisley£41,080 to £43,161 per annum£41,080 to £43,161 per annum
Hygiene Team Leader - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Team Leader SHC - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Quality Controller - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Skipper (Lochlannach) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaber£36,169 to £38,995 per annum£36,169 to £38,995 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.