Brake slammed on salmon price slide

The slide in the Norwegian fresh salmon market finally came to a halt through last week.

The monitoring organisation Statistics Norway reports that the price rose marginally to NOK 70.32 per kilo (£5.42) between 15-21 June.

The increase was small – just 0.7% or less than half a kroner, but a further decrease had been expected. It may be too early to know if this is turning point or just a statistical blip.

But the global market looks to be returning to some degree of normality following an end to hostilities in the Gulf region, shaky as that situation may look.

That normality may have already arrived with export volumes jumping by more than 3,000 tons last week to 25,866 tons, the highest figure by far so far this year. With many global markets heading into the holiday season, when salmon prices traditionally go flat, the new few weeks are going to be interesting.

Six months it was widely expected that salmon prices would harden in 2026 but this clearly has not happened. It has been a tough time for the salmon farming sector and would have been even tougher had it not been for continued high demand from China and other Far East countries. Poland, with its huge processing sector, has also been a powerful driver.

Frozen salmon volumes were marginally lower to 549 tons and the price slightly down NOK 74.01 per kilo (£5.70).

It should be noted that the Statistics Norway figures include all weight classes along with fish sold on contract.