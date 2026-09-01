Ace Aquatec’s latest offering applies AI to harvesting

Dundee-based Ace Aquatec has launched a new system aimed at providing real-time information for seafood businesses during primary processing.

The company’s A-HARVESTCAM® is designed to give processors instant visibility regarding fish weight, quality and yield, delivering better data and better margins.

The system uses AI-powered computer vision automatically counting and weighing fish while assessing weight distribution, quality and harvest performance.

Ace Aquatec says this gives processors earlier insight into differences between stocks, allowing them to adapt production, optimise yield and allocate product to the most valuable markets.

The technology is “agnostic”, the company says – meaning it can work with a wide variety of stunning, slaughter and processing systems from different suppliers.

Key operational gains include, Ace Aquatec says:

Automated data collection replacing labour-intensive manual measurement.

Reduced unexpected downgrades through real-time size identification.

Faster calibration of secondary processing machinery.

Using a patented method to compare what was estimated in the pen with what is measured at harvest, Ace Aquatec’s weight-estimation algorithms can be continually refined, helping producers improve biomass accuracy and plan future harvests with greater confidence.

The data can also be correlated with the information gained from the company’s A-BIOMASS® in-water cameras, which count the number and mass of live fish in the pens.