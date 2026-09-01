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Ace Aquatec’s latest offering applies AI to harvesting

News01 Sep 2026by Robert Outram

Dundee-based Ace Aquatec has launched a new system aimed at providing real-time information for seafood businesses during primary processing.

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A Harvestcam Ace Aquatec
A-HARVESTCAM (graphic: Ace Aquatec)

The company’s A-HARVESTCAM® is designed to give processors instant visibility regarding fish weight, quality and yield, delivering better data and better margins.

 

The system uses AI-powered computer vision automatically counting and weighing fish while assessing weight distribution, quality and harvest performance.

 

Ace Aquatec says this gives processors earlier insight into differences between stocks, allowing them to adapt production, optimise yield and allocate product to the most valuable markets.

 

The technology is “agnostic”, the company says – meaning it can work with a wide variety of stunning, slaughter and processing systems from different suppliers.

 

Key operational gains include, Ace Aquatec says:

  • Automated data collection replacing labour-intensive manual measurement.
  • Reduced unexpected downgrades through real-time size identification.
  • Faster calibration of secondary processing machinery. 

Using a patented method to compare what was estimated in the pen with what is measured at harvest, Ace Aquatec’s weight-estimation algorithms can be continually refined, helping producers improve biomass accuracy and plan future harvests with greater confidence. 

 

The data can also be correlated with the information gained from the company’s A-BIOMASS® in-water cameras, which count the number and mass of live fish in the pens.

Tara McGregor Woodhams_Ace Aquatec
Tara McGregor Woodhams

 

The technology is already being used by Scottish salmon producer Scottish Sea Farms, and quality seafood processor Aquascot, alongside a number of salmon companies in Chile.

 

Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ace Aquatec, said:

“Better data at harvest means better decisions right across the supply chain. What A-HARVESTCAM® really gives processors is a much clearer picture of the weight, volume and quality of fish moving through their lines, so they can get more from every harvest. Because they can see what’s coming through in real time, they can give secondary processors a much better sense of what’s heading their way, helping everyone plan ahead, make more informed sales decisions and ultimately get the best value from every fish.

 

“What’s particularly exciting for us is that the value of that data doesn’t end at processing. It gives us a reliable ground-truth that we can feed back into our in-pen biomass intelligence, creating a continuous learning loop from pen to harvest.”

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

How does A-BIOMASS monitor live salmon inside production pens?What other computer-vision technologies are being developed for aquaculture?How is Scottish Sea Farms using technology to improve harvest planning?What challenges do salmon processors face when measuring quality and yield?How are Chilean salmon companies adopting new processing technologies?
Ace AquatecFinfish - otherHarvesting - FinfishProcessingProducts and Innovationssalmon
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