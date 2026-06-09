Huge industry cheer for parliament’s Price Council decision

The employers’ organisation Seafood Norway has welcomed the decision of the country’s parliament to discontinue the Norm Price Council.

The Price Council for Aquaculture is a model taken from petroleum and hydropower. It has been applied to an industry that is, the producers say, fundamentally different, as the basis of the ground rent or “salmon” tax.

Seafood Norway said that the Storting, Norway’s parliament, had cleaned up a “failed scheme”. Several opposition parties grouped together last week and voted to instruct the government to ditch the council.

The Labour-led government is now obliged to act but some within the industry fear it may drag its feet on the issue.

Seafood Norway CEO Geir Ove Ystmark said: “The land rent on aquaculture is the only resource tax that starts in the middle of a value chain and norm pricing is a theoretical average tax that attempts to find a market price that does not actually exist.”

Ystmark praised the majority in the Storting, both the parties that have stood firm on their position from before, such as the Conservative Party and the Liberal Party, but also the Socialist Party, which has listened to coastal-based industry and its districts and changed its position accordingly.

He said: “Norway is a world leader in aquaculture. We have a complete, globally leading value chain and strong Norwegian and coastal-based ownership.

“The tax system should support that, not counteract it through unnecessary bureaucracy and theoretical tax foundations that do not correspond to reality.”

Seafood Norway said that when the majority in the Finance Committee a couple of weeks ago voted to close down the Price Council for Aquaculture, it did not take long for criticism to come: “Commentators in several leading Norwegian newspapers came together in what looked like a joint and coordinated statement of support for the council. This coincided with similar statements from the Price Council’s own leader, as well as from sociologists who have invested personal prestige in the design of the basic income tax, including the Price Council.”

Ystmark pointed out that the aquaculture industry already pays 22% corporate tax and 25% resource rent tax, in addition to production tax, export tax, research and development tax, property tax on use at sea and auction prices for all permits.

“What is happening is that a bureaucratic and failed scheme is being cleaned up”, he said.

A recurring theme in the criticism is that companies will now be able to determine their own tax base and that this increases the risk of tax evasion and misreporting. Ystmark believes that argument turns reality on its head.

“Self-reporting is not the exception in the Norwegian tax system. It is the main rule. The entire system, from ordinary wage earners to the largest industrial groups, is based on taxpayers reporting their own figures under the obligation to provide documentation, the possibility of control and criminal liability. Norm prices are the exception. This should of course also be the case for the aquaculture industry,” Ystmark maintained.