Ocean Farm Services looks to Norway for new service vessel

Shipbuilder Grovfjord Mek. Verksted 2.0 (GMV 2.0) of Norway and the Shetland-based company Ocean Farm Services have signed a contract for the construction of a new service catamaran.

The vessel, designed by GMV 2.0, will be 14.99 metres by 10.4 metres and will be built locally at GMV’s own facility in Grovfjord ,Norway.

The new service catamaran will be part of Ocean Farm Services’ operations in the Scottish aquaculture industry with a particular focus on cleaning nets.

GMV said the vessel will be adapted to the customer’s operations in the Scottish aquaculture industry, where weather conditions and exposed locations place high demands on the boat, equipment and crew.

The company added that great emphasis has been placed on creating a functional and efficient work vessel, while also providing the crew with good working and living conditions on board.

The vessel will be built in accordance with British regulatory requirements and will be approved by SCMS (Society of Consulting Marine Engineers and Ship Surveyors).

Colin Leask, Director, Ocean Farm Services said: “We already own a sister vessel built by GMV, which we purchased from Norwegian owners, and therefore have first-hand experience of the exceptional build quality, craftsmanship and quality that characterizes their vessels. With this experience behind us, it was an easy choice to choose GMV 2.0 for our new vessel.”

Bård Meek-Hansen, General Manager GMV 2.0. said: “This is the first vessel we will deliver to the fish farming industry outside Norway, and is therefore a milestone for us. We look forward to working with Colin Leask and his colleagues during the construction of the vessel.”