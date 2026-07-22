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Engineering firm wins fish farm vessel contract

News22 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Nogva Group has been awarded a contract to supply propulsion and auxiliary systems for four new aquaculture service vessels to be built by the Norwegian shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri for marine support business AQS.

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Four AQS support vessels_photo Tomra Engineering AS
Four workboats commissioned for AQS (image: Tomra Engineering AS)

Each vessel will be equipped with two VL-550 Azimuth Thrusters and one VT-320 Tunnel Thruster from Veth Propulsion, supplied through Marine Parts & Propulsion (MPNP), which became part of Nogva Group in 2025. In addition, Nogva will deliver two generator sets for each vessel based on Scania’s newly developed DI13 marine engine platform.

 

The four vessels were designed by Tomra Engineering AS.

 

For Nogva, the project represents an important milestone in the company’s propulsion systems strategy following the acquisition of MPNP and the strengthening of its collaboration with Veth Propulsion in the Norwegian market.

 

The group delivers complete propulsion systems for maritime and industrial applications.

 

“This is an important and strategic contract for us. Through the acquisition of Marine Parts & Propulsion, we have gained access to strong products and highly skilled expertise within propulsion systems, and we are proud that AQS and Salthammer have placed their trust in us for a project of this scale,” said Henning Mathisen of Propulsion at Nogva.

 

The new Scania DI13 engines represent the next generation of marine engines from Scania, Nogva said, with a focus on reduced fuel consumption, longer service life and a more compact aftertreatment system.

 

Nogva’s partnership with Scania dates back to 1983, and Nogva is today the world’s largest supplier of Scania marine engines.

 

“This is an important project for us, and we greatly appreciate the trust shown by AQS. We have worked closely with Nogva for many years and know that they deliver both quality and expertise. This provides a solid foundation for building vessels that meet the customer’s requirements for reliability and performance,” said Lasse Stokkeland, CEO of Salthammer Båtbyggeri.

AQSBoats and BargesNogva GroupNorwayProducts and InnovationsSalthammerSea FarmingTomra Engineeringworkboats
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