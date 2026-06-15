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Inverlussa embraces hybrid tech with newbuild vessels

News15 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Aquaculture support business Inverlussa Marine Services has signed build contracts for three new hybrid vessels, further expanding its fleet and strengthening support for customers across Scotland.

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How Inverlussas new hybrid vessels will look
How the new hybrid vessels will look (image: Inverlussa)

The company said the investment underlines Inverlussa’s commitment to the Scottish aquaculture sector and to operating a modern, efficient and environmentally responsible fleet.

 

Following the successful delivery of Naomi Jennifer in 2025, Inverlussa has continued its strong working relationship with Macduff Shipyards by placing a further order for a 20m x 12m heavy service catamaran.

 

A second 25m x 10.6m heavy service vessel is under construction with Nauplius Workboats, marking the fifth vessel Inverlussa has developed with the yard.

 

Inverlussa is also partnering with Parkol Marine Engineering for the first time on the construction of a 27m x 11m fish feed carrier with a 400-tonne hold capacity.

 

All three vessels have been designed by Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa.

 

Once delivered in summer 2027, the three vessels will expand Inverlussa’s fleet to 25. Each of the new vessels will feature battery-hybrid capability and IMO Tier III engines, delivering lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency compared with earlier generations. All cabins will include private ensuite WC and shower facilities, reflecting the company’s focus on high-quality onboard accommodation for crews.

 

The investment is expected to create around 20 new jobs, supporting employment and skills development in Scotland’s coastal communities.

19 3 (1) Naomi Jennifer bridge Inverlussa
Bridge on the Naomi Jennifer

‘Another sign of confidence’

Ben Wilson, Managing Director of Inverlussa Marine Services, said: "We will continue to invest in the latest vessels, technology and our crew to maintain our position as a market leader in Scotland.

 

“As a family-owned business with a long-term outlook, we can make decisions that prioritise our customers, crew and the long-term success of the business rather than focusing on short-term shareholder returns.

 

“We believe one of the strengths of Scottish aquaculture is its commitment to working with local marine companies such as Inverlussa, helping to support jobs, investment and the sector’s social licence in coastal communities.”

 

Scotland’s salmon farmers have been investing in new vessels over the past few years, partly driven by the increasing size of the pens typically deployed now and partly to reduce the reliance on diesel for power.

 

Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, commented: “This is a very welcome investment and another sign of confidence in the future of Scottish salmon farming.

 

“These new hybrid vessels show how innovation is helping to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and support responsible growth.

 

“Scottish salmon already has a low carbon footprint, but farmers and their suppliers are constantly looking for ways to go further.

 

“This kind of investment supports jobs and skills in coastal communities, while strengthening the businesses that help make Scotland a world-leading producer of salmon.”

3InverlussaManagingDirectorBen
Ben Wilson, Managing Director, Inverlussa
Boats and BargesInverlussaMacduff Ship DesignMacduff ShipyardsNaupliusParkolProducts and Innovationssalmonsalmon scotlandSea Farmingunited kingdom
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