Inverlussa embraces hybrid tech with newbuild vessels

Aquaculture support business Inverlussa Marine Services has signed build contracts for three new hybrid vessels, further expanding its fleet and strengthening support for customers across Scotland.

How the new hybrid vessels will look (image: Inverlussa)

How the new hybrid vessels will look (image: Inverlussa)

The company said the investment underlines Inverlussa’s commitment to the Scottish aquaculture sector and to operating a modern, efficient and environmentally responsible fleet.

Following the successful delivery of Naomi Jennifer in 2025, Inverlussa has continued its strong working relationship with Macduff Shipyards by placing a further order for a 20m x 12m heavy service catamaran.

A second 25m x 10.6m heavy service vessel is under construction with Nauplius Workboats, marking the fifth vessel Inverlussa has developed with the yard.

Inverlussa is also partnering with Parkol Marine Engineering for the first time on the construction of a 27m x 11m fish feed carrier with a 400-tonne hold capacity.

All three vessels have been designed by Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa.

Once delivered in summer 2027, the three vessels will expand Inverlussa’s fleet to 25. Each of the new vessels will feature battery-hybrid capability and IMO Tier III engines, delivering lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency compared with earlier generations. All cabins will include private ensuite WC and shower facilities, reflecting the company’s focus on high-quality onboard accommodation for crews.

The investment is expected to create around 20 new jobs, supporting employment and skills development in Scotland’s coastal communities.