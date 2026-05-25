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Row over bird deaths at salmon farms
Sea Farming25 May 2026

Row over bird deaths at salmon farms

Salmon Scotland accuses green energy tycoon of “double standards” over bird deaths
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
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