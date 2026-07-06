Economy Secretary launches £3m million salmon transport vessel

A new £3m wellboat for Bakkafrost has been launched by Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, Stephen Flynn.
Dìonadair a’ Bhradain, meaning “Guardian of the Salmon”, was built by Macduff Shipyards for Bakkafrost Scotland and will play a key role in fish health and welfare, including essential wellboat operations, on farms across the west coast and islands.
The investment forms part of what Bakkafrost Scotland describes as its commitment to local sourcing and Scottish manufacturing.
Dìonadair a’ Bhradain will strengthen the company’s 87-strong fleet, supporting farms and working with local suppliers across Scotland’s coastal and island communities.
The launch follows more than £11m of investment by Bakkafrost Scotland with the Aberdeenshire yard across a series of vessels, supporting around 250 jobs and 40 apprenticeships.
During Monday’s visit to Macduff Harbour, Stephen Flynn met Ian Laister, Managing Director of Bakkafrost Scotland, Iain MacIntyre, Director of Marine Operations, and John Watt, Managing Director of Macduff Shipyards, before officially naming the vessel and touring its facilities.
Bakkafrost Scotland recently announced a further £4.4m package of marine work with Scottish yards, including a new £3.5m contract with Macduff Shipyards for another heavy-lift workboat to support wellboat operations and a barge refurbishment project with Bute Boat Builders.
Stephen Flynn said: “A Scottish vessel, built by a Scottish yard for a key Scottish industry is something that will be celebrated across our nation.
“Our rural and coastal communities have been at the heart of Scotland’s economy for centuries and investments like this help to ensure that the future is positive for local jobs and local skills.”
Dìonadair a’ Bhradain is an 18.5-metre by 9.6-metre catamaran designed to support fish health and welfare work at sea, while giving farm teams a stable platform in exposed west coast conditions.
Its name was chosen by 11-year-old Greg Sinclair, son of Donnie Sinclair, Bakkafrost Scotland’s head of marine operations.
Its sister vessel, Bradan an Eòlais, meaning “Knowledge of the Salmon”, entered the fleet last year to support wellboats across the west coast and islands.
It has been built for the practical demands of marine farming, with cranes, winches and crew accommodation to support lifting work, treatment preparation and other tasks across Bakkafrost Scotland’s sites.
Macduff Shipyards, which operates yards in Macduff, Buckie and Fraserburgh, has a strong track record in designing and fabricating vessels for aquaculture and fishing.
Bakkafrost’s Ian Laister said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Cabinet Secretary and show him first-hand the vessels, people and partnerships that support our farming operations across Scotland’s west coast and islands.
“Dìonadair a’ Bhradain is another major investment in fish health and welfare, giving our marine teams a highly capable vessel built around the realities of working at sea.
“Our long-standing partnership with Macduff Shipyards is built on trust and a shared commitment to quality.
“Continued investment in Scottish yards is good for our business, good for fish health and welfare, and good for the skilled supply chain and coastal communities that support aquaculture.”
John Watt, Managing Director of Macduff Shipyards, commented: “Dìonadair a’ Bhradain reflects the close collaboration we’ve built with Bakkafrost Scotland over many years, delivering a vessel tailored to the practical demands of aquaculture.
“Long-term investment from companies such as Bakkafrost Scotland gives yards like ours the confidence to invest in people, apprenticeships and capability. It supports highly skilled jobs across the north-east and strengthens Scotland’s marine supply chain.
“We hope today’s visit also highlighted the important contribution Scottish shipbuilding continues to make to coastal communities and the wider economy.”
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)