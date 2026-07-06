Economy Secretary launches £3m million salmon transport vessel

A new £3m wellboat for Bakkafrost has been launched by Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, Stephen Flynn.

Dìonadair a’ Bhradain, meaning “Guardian of the Salmon”, was built by Macduff Shipyards for Bakkafrost Scotland and will play a key role in fish health and welfare, including essential wellboat operations, on farms across the west coast and islands.

The investment forms part of what Bakkafrost Scotland describes as its commitment to local sourcing and Scottish manufacturing.

Dìonadair a’ Bhradain will strengthen the company’s 87-strong fleet, supporting farms and working with local suppliers across Scotland’s coastal and island communities.

The launch follows more than £11m of investment by Bakkafrost Scotland with the Aberdeenshire yard across a series of vessels, supporting around 250 jobs and 40 apprenticeships.

During Monday’s visit to Macduff Harbour, Stephen Flynn met Ian Laister, Managing Director of Bakkafrost Scotland, Iain MacIntyre, Director of Marine Operations, and John Watt, Managing Director of Macduff Shipyards, before officially naming the vessel and touring its facilities.

Bakkafrost Scotland recently announced a further £4.4m package of marine work with Scottish yards, including a new £3.5m contract with Macduff Shipyards for another heavy-lift workboat to support wellboat operations and a barge refurbishment project with Bute Boat Builders.

Stephen Flynn said: “A Scottish vessel, built by a Scottish yard for a key Scottish industry is something that will be celebrated across our nation.

“Our rural and coastal communities have been at the heart of Scotland’s economy for centuries and investments like this help to ensure that the future is positive for local jobs and local skills.”