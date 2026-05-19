True colours

What researchers around the world are actively searching for today — a scalable, natural source of astaxanthin — has already been discovered in Japan, in the 1990s. A new microorganism was identified, Paracoccus carotinifaciens, which became the foundation of what would become Panaferd®, a product that has been part of commercial salmonid feed for over fifteen years.



More than three decades later, the world around that ingredient has changed. How salmon is produced, what goes into the feed, and who is asking questions about it look different today than they did then. Panaferd® is taking the moment to reflect that change, revisiting how it presents itself, informed by desk research, stakeholder conversations, and consumer research conducted across the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



Awareness of what gives farmed salmon its colour is growing. Questions about provenance and transparency are becoming more common across the supply chain. And as feed formulations grow more diverse — blending plant proteins, novel ingredients, and marine by-products — the science is raising its own questions. Research is starting to show that the same amount of astaxanthin in the feed doesn’t always end up in the fillet the same way. What surrounds astaxanthin in the diet, and in what format it comes in, matters too.



These are questions the industry is beginning to ask. Panaferd® has been part of the answer for a long time, and at Aquaculture UK 2026 in Glasgow, it will be presenting its new brand identity for the first time.



“The conversation around aquaculture ingredients is changing, driven by a growing demand for transparency, and Panaferd’s role in supporting that change is evolving with it,” said Kazuyuki Nishiyama, new CEO of ANCI SAS (Panaferd®).



Visit Panaferd® at Aquaculture UK in Glasgow — Stand number: A70 — to see what comes next.