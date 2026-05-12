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Fish Farmer May 2026

12 May 2026

While there is no doubt that international seafood sector faces its challenges, the level of interest in the industry’s big events this year shows that Trumpian tariffs, international conflicts and ongoing questions around sustainability have done little to dampen spirits.
In Barcelona, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global – held last month – saw a record-breaking attendance. Read all about it in our report this month.
Aquaculture UK is also shaping up to be the biggest in that show’s series. In this issue, we preview what you can expect from this biennial trade show and conference and what’s new about Aquaculture UK 2026.
We also preview Seawork, Europe’s biggest commercial marine trade event, taking place in Southampton in June. 
Meanwhile, our USA feature looks at the obstacles that lie in the way of developing ocean aquaculture in US waters, and at the campaign underway to streamline the convoluted and expensive permitting process.
Also with a US theme, Gordon Feller reports on shrimp aquaculture in the state of Georgia.
Closer to home, a community-owned shellfish and seaweed business in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is pioneering an integrated approach to aquaculture. As we report, Câr-y-Môr can prove that its seaweed can help farmers improve their land-based crops.
Also in this issue, Sandy Neil looks at the role of cleaner fish, and Vince McDonagh reports on the fortunes of two big names in aquaculture: AKVA and Bakkafrost.
I hope you enjoy this month’s issue and, if you’re attending Aquaculture UK, please do drop in and see us at the Fish Farmer stand.

Fish Farmer May 2026
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