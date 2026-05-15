THE ROLE



As a Marine Engineer, you will be responsible for the servicing, maintenance, and repair of plant and marine equipment. Based at our busy workshop in Scalloway, you will also travel across our Shetland estate to support Farm Managers as required.



You will play a key role in maintaining a safe, organised workshop environment, ensuring all work is carried out in line with health and safety regulations and established safe working practices.



THE IDEAL CANDIDATE



You will hold relevant Marine Engineering qualifications and, ideally have experience in working with the following:



Marine vessels

Generating sets

Inboard diesel engines

Hydraulic systems

Outboard engines



Candidates will be excellent communicators, computer literate, and able to demonstrate a strong commitment to maintaining and developing a positive safety culture.



Working hours are 40 hours per week Monday – Friday. You will also be required to take part in a weekend and on-call rota.



ABOUT THE PACKAGE



We offer 31 days holiday (increasing to 32 with length of service), life cover, subsidised gym memberships, pension scheme, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, prescription eyewear discount plus pre-school childcare contribution.



ABOUT SCOTTISH SEA FARMS



With 46 marine farms, 3 freshwater hatcheries and 2 processing facilities across our estate, we know that growing the best quality salmon doesn’t only rely on the best farming locations but also having the best teams in place across our business.



As a recognised employer across the West Coast, Highlands and Northern Isles, we are committed to supporting the local economies where we live and work. We provide employment and career development opportunities, backed by triple accreditation through Investors in People, to support our team and encourage them to build professional career paths.



For more information or to have an informal chat about the role, please Matthew on 07947 242340.



You must have the legal right to work in the UK at the time of application. This position is not eligible for visa sponsorship, and we are unable to consider candidates who require sponsorship to work in the UK



Closing date: 29/05/2026