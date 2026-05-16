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Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media

Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh area | Competitive Salary

Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media

We publish magazines based in Edinburgh. The successful candidate for this role is expected to develop into an important member of staff who will be instrumental in ensuring the smooth running of our data and customer relationship management software systems.

 

Responsibilities

 To undertake training on our customer relationship management system to assist the sales teams in ensuring data is accurate and up to date

 Support our sales team in the collation of data for emails, telephone calls and marketing campaigns

 Liaise with advertisers to obtain their advertising copy

 To work alongside our digital marketing team to ensure our data is ’marketing ready’ for communication with suppliers, subscribers and advertisers

 Posting in-house and sponsored content to social media

 Uploading content to our websites

 Prepare newsletters and manage client entries within

 Collate monthly analytics for our digital portfolio

 Manage the administration process for a webinar or podcast as required

 Work closely with the IT team especially in areas of security, GDPR, data gathering and associated functions

 

Other administration duties will be required as and when needed.

 

The Right Person

This is an important appointment for the company. We are looking for someone with excellent computer skills and working knowledge of Microsoft Office programmes. A clear understanding of GDPR rules and database management would be advantageous however full training will be given.

 

We are looking for someone that thrives on working within a team environment but equally happy to work autonomously.

 

What we offer

This is a chance to become part of the transformation of our business and be part of the fast-paced publishing environment. You can expect a competitive salary as well as a generous holiday package and a contributory pension scheme. We are also open to discussing hybrid home/office working arrangements and working location. You will be part of a family business that owns titles that have served communities across Scotland for well over a century and fully intend to serve those communities in the future, in print and online.

 

This position can be based in Oban or Edinburgh and we are also open to discussing hybrid home/office working arrangements.

 

If this sounds like the job for you, please apply below with your CV including current salary.

 

Apply Now

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