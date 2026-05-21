Air Products investment offers greater resilience to Scottish aquaculture

Air Products has strengthened its commitment to Scotland’s aquaculture sector with a significant expansion of its regional production capacity. This investment delivers greater resilience and improved continuity of supply for fish farms and hatcheries across the country. With enhanced output and shorter delivery routes, producers can rely on a more responsive service and increased operational efficiency – critical advantages in a fast-moving, high-growth industry. As demand for oxygen solutions continues to rise, Air Products expansion ensures the Scottish aquaculture community is better supported than ever, reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted partner in the future of sustainable fish production.



www.airproducts.co.uk/fish