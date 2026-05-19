Grieg Seafood 2026 start hit by strong headwinds

The new look Grieg Seafood produced weaker than expected 2026 first quarter results, the company disclosed in a trading update today.

It said the January to March period was a transitionary quarter for Grieg which was impacted by biological challenges.

CEO Nina Willumsen Grieg said: “Consequently, the financial result is not satisfactory.“

The update states that following the divestment of three regions to Cermaq Group, the quarter marked the first period of operations under a new, more focused operating model, and the transition itself has weighed materially on the result, both through one-off costs and through the ramp-up of its new value-added processing (VAP) facility.

CEO Nina Grieg said the quarter was characterised by weaker market development than expected, and higher farming cost.

“The Operational EBIT for the farming region in Q1 2026 was NOK 4.7 per kg. These headwinds were further amplified by biological challenges, leading to increased mortality and a superior share of 59% (Q1 2025: 83%)

“In addition, approximately 1,000 tons were harvested earlier to optimise price achievement, which resulted in a net positive contribution on earnings. On 5 January 2026, production commenced at our new VAP-facility at Gardermoen.

“The ramp-up of the facility increased sales costs, impacting the Group’s EBIT. Furthermore, headquarter costs were high, reflecting one-off costs related to the IT carve-out of the three divested regions and transformation costs associated with adapting the organisation to its new scale, including the termination of contracts, legal dispute with Cermaq Group and other restructuring measures.

On an upbeat note, she said there were clear positives in the quarter that pointed to where the group is heading following its transition.

“Our post smolt operations continued to deliver strong operational results during the quarter, further supporting Grieg Seafood’s strategic focus on post-smolt production.

“Despite a challenging start to the year, operational performance improved toward the end of Q1 2026, with positive developments in both production and mortality observed going into Q2 2026.

“We expect a gradual recovery through the remainder of the year, supported by cost initiatives and increased efficiency across farming and downstream activities as the ramp-up of the VAP facility is completed. “