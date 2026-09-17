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Greek seabass and seabream farmer changes name after Cooke deal

News17 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Avramar, the large Greek sea bass and sea bream fish farmer, has been given a new name. The company was acquired by the Canadian Cooke group in March this year and will now been known as Cooke Hellas.

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Cooke Hellas farm

The change publicly closes the company’s previous chapter and confirms its full integration into one of the world’s largest aquaculture and seafood groups.

 

Cooke Hellas describes itself as Europe’s largest producer of European seabass and seabream and retains an integrated structure encompassing hatcheries, feed mills, marine farms, and processing and packaging plants. Its main species will continue to be seabream, European seabass and porgy (Pagrus major), supplied both to the Greek market and for export.

 

It says that the change in corporate identity will not, for the time being, affect the team, technical expertise or commitments made to customers and suppliers.

 

The company also says it will remain focused on responsible production, innovation, continuous improvement and supplying Greek fish to international markets.

 

Cooke acquired control by purchasing the banks’ debt claims against several companies belonging to the Greek producer, in a transaction valued by the Greek financial press at around €200 million (£171m).

 

The Cooke Hellas name has already appeared at corporate events and in business records during the summer, but it was officially launched a few days ago.

 

The announcement does not yet clarify whether Avramar will also disappear as a commercial brand from packaging and destination markets, or whether it will continue to be used for certain product ranges.

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What other aquaculture businesses has Cooke acquired around the world?How are European seabass and seabream farmed in Greece?Why are Greek seabass and seabream important export species?What role do hatcheries play in seabass and seabream farming?How does porgy farming compare with seabream production?
AvramarCanadaCooke HellasEurope - otherFinfish - othergreecesea basssea breamSea Farming
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