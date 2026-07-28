Seabass and sea bream diet trials underway

New diets for seabass and gilthead sea bream are being evaluated for the first time under real production conditions, off the coast of Portugal.

Pep4Fish is testing new sustainable diets for sea bass and sea bream under real production conditions

Pep4Fish is testing new sustainable diets for sea bass and sea bream under real production conditions

The Pep4Fish project, funded by Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), part of the EU’s post-pandemic recovery framework, with €21.7m (£18.6m) has now reached the open-water testing phase off the Algarve coast, in southern Portugal.

The trials are taking place at Seaculture, a Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar company and consortium partner, at its offshore aquaculture facility in the Algarve.

Under evaluation are experimental diets enriched with new protein hydrolysates, innovative ingredients obtained by breaking down proteins from underutilised resources into compounds that are easier for fish to absorb. The aim is to show that they can work as advanced nutritional ingredients that help strengthen fish health, robustness and growth, while promoting more sustainable aquaculture feed.

One of Pep4Fish’s central ambitions is to reduce dependence on conventional raw materials by promoting more sustainable alternatives and strengthening circular value chains. By incorporating high-value ingredients derived from underutilised resources, the project seeks to contribute to an aquaculture sector that is less reliant on finite resources and more aligned with circular economy principles.