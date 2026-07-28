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Seabass and sea bream diet trials underway

News28 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

New diets for seabass and gilthead sea bream are being evaluated for the first time under real production conditions, off the coast of Portugal.

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Pep4Fish is testing new sustainable diets for sea bass and sea bream under real production conditions
Pep4Fish is testing new sustainable diets for sea bass and sea bream under real production conditions

The Pep4Fish project, funded by Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), part of the EU’s post-pandemic recovery framework, with €21.7m (£18.6m) has now reached the open-water testing phase off the Algarve coast, in southern Portugal.

 

The trials are taking place at Seaculture, a Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar company and consortium partner, at its offshore aquaculture facility in the Algarve.

 

Under evaluation are experimental diets enriched with new protein hydrolysates, innovative ingredients obtained by breaking down proteins from underutilised resources into compounds that are easier for fish to absorb. The aim is to show that they can work as advanced nutritional ingredients that help strengthen fish health, robustness and growth, while promoting more sustainable aquaculture feed.

 

One of Pep4Fish’s central ambitions is to reduce dependence on conventional raw materials by promoting more sustainable alternatives and strengthening circular value chains. By incorporating high-value ingredients derived from underutilised resources, the project seeks to contribute to an aquaculture sector that is less reliant on finite resources and more aligned with circular economy principles.

sea bass AdobeStock 127350442 20250730
Sea bass

Pedro Encarnação, Executive Director of Seaculture, said: “We are evaluating fish performance with these new diets in a production environment, as initial laboratory results point to very positive indicators, particularly in terms of growth and reduced mortality rates.”

 

He added: “This project allows us to explore solutions that strengthen production sustainability while also promoting animal welfare. We believe that more robust and healthy fish also translate into a higher quality end product.”

 

Pep4Fish brings together nine business and scientific partners – AgroGrIN Tech, B2E CoLAB, CIIMAR, the School of Biotechnology at the Portuguese Catholic University, ITS, Savinor, Sebol, Sorgal and Seaculture – and is part of the Blue Bioeconomy Pact, funded by Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR).

 

Environment & SustainabilityEurope - otherFeed & Feed systemsFinfish - otherFish Health & Welfareportugalresearchsea basssea breamSea Farmingseabream
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