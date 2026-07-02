Selective breeding achieves dramatic gain in sea bream harvest size

A 20-year selective breeding programme for gilthead sea bream has resulted in a 76% genetic improvement in harvest weights, according to a study jointly carried out by Benchmark Genetics and fish farmer Avramar.
The research, published in the journal Aquaculture, draws on data from almost 124,000 fish across 1,843 families produced between 2002 and 2023, the research provides rare, large-scale evidence of the long-term value of sustained investment in breeding.
Conducted by Benchmark Genetics in collaboration with AVRAMAR, it reflects more than two decades of partnership in developing one of the Mediterranean’s longest-running commercial sea bream breeding programmes.
The study analysed production and pedigree data from almost 124,000 gilthead sea bream (Sparus aurata) representing 1,843 families produced between 2002 and 2023. Over more than 20 years of selective breeding, the programme achieved a cumulative 76% genetic improvement in harvest weight, equivalent to approximately 15% genetic gain per generation (an average annual gain of 3.6%), while maintaining low levels of inbreeding and preserving genetic diversity.
Beyond documenting long-term genetic progress, Benchmark said the findings demonstrate the broader value of selective breeding in modern aquaculture. Improved growth rates have the potential to shorten production cycles, improve resource utilisation, reduce biological risk and strengthen the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of aquaculture production.
The company said: “Although this study focused on harvest weight, the breeding programme has applied multi-trait selection to improve a range of commercially important characteristics, including robustness, survival and product quality.”
Ingunn Thorland, Senior Geneticist at Benchmark Genetics and lead author of the study, said: “Long-term datasets of this quality are exceptionally rare in aquaculture," said "This study demonstrates that well-designed breeding programmes can deliver sustained genetic improvement over decades while maintaining the genetic diversity needed for future progress. It provides strong scientific evidence of the long-term value of selective breeding for aquaculture.”
"This publication reflects more than two decades of continuous development of our breeding programme," said Nikos Katribouzas, Group Genetics & R&D Manager, Avramar. "The documented genetic gains confirm the value of long-term investment in selective breeding and provide a strong foundation for the continued development of the programme."
Benchmark added: “The study also provides one of the clearest examples to date of realised genetic gain achieved under commercial farming conditions, demonstrating that sustained genetic progress can be achieved alongside responsible management of genetic diversity.”
Thorland et al., 2026. Sustained genetic gain for harvest weight in gilthead sea bream (Sparus aurata) over more than twenty years of selective breeding. Aquaculture
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