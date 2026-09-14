Final hurdle cleared for large kelp farm off California coast

Following the Coastal Commission’s action, Ocean Rainforest now has a valid permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deploy kelp cultivation infrastructure in structured phases.

State coastal officials have just voted to allow a plan to build what will be the United States’ largest kelp farm.

Olavur Gregersen, CEO of Ocean Rainforest said: “This approval is a major milestone for Ocean Rainforest and gives us the foundation to take offshore kelp cultivation in California from demonstration to commercial scale.

“But the permit alone is not enough. Our success will depend on building a viable value chain where cultivation grows alongside market demand for sustainable seaweed products that can contribute to a better life for people and the planet.”

The Ventura project builds on years of research and development by Ocean Rainforest, including an 86-acre demonstration farm operated offshore of Santa Barbara.

The demonstration project was designed to test the feasibility of cultivating giant kelp in the open ocean and to generate data needed to inform the development of the larger commercial-scale operation.

The company’s work has also been supported through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) MARINER programme, which has focused on advancing the technical and economic potential of large-scale marine biomass cultivation, led by Principal Investigator Javier Infante.

Douglas Bush, Director of California Operations at Ocean Rainforest, said: “The demonstration farm gave us invaluable real-world experience in cultivating giant kelp in an open-ocean environment.

“We learned not only how to improve the cultivation system itself, but also how to operate, monitor and maintain an offshore farm responsibly under real conditions.

Those lessons have directly shaped the design for the Ventura project and give us a much stronger foundation for moving toward commercial-scale cultivation.”

The move comes the market for seaweed has been growing for uses ranging from restaurant dishes to pet food.

Many farms are cultivating different types of seaweed in New England, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. A World Bank report in 2023 estimated seaweed markets could grow another US $11.8 billion by 2030.