Americans warming to seafood certification, but more work needed

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council says it is helping more North American consumers to make informed choices on farmed seafood by building trust across the value chain – but more work needs to be done, ASC says.

Following the start of ASC’s campaign five years ago, new research suggests that 52% of US consumers now recognise seafood certification labels.

However, with farmed seafood accounting for over half of all seafood consumed globally, the study suggests many shoppers and diners still need help navigating seafood choices.

ASC’s largest-ever consumer study, surveying nearly 15,000 consumers across 14 countries, found that independent certification programmes are the most trusted source of seafood sustainability information globally, ranking ahead of environmental organisations, seafood brands and retailers.

Only 52% of U.S. seafood consumers were familiar with seafood certification labels, however, which ASC says highlights a significant opportunity for education around seafood sourcing.

Among the key findings from the research, which will be released in full later this year, ASC found that fewer than half of the respondents in the US (48%) claimed they specifically looked or asked for seafood that was sustainably sourced.

But it also found strong trust in the ASC, demonstrating growing awareness reflected by ASC’s consumer education and national marketing efforts.