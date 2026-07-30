Americans warming to seafood certification, but more work needed

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council says it is helping more North American consumers to make informed choices on farmed seafood by building trust across the value chain – but more work needs to be done, ASC says.
Following the start of ASC’s campaign five years ago, new research suggests that 52% of US consumers now recognise seafood certification labels.
However, with farmed seafood accounting for over half of all seafood consumed globally, the study suggests many shoppers and diners still need help navigating seafood choices.
ASC’s largest-ever consumer study, surveying nearly 15,000 consumers across 14 countries, found that independent certification programmes are the most trusted source of seafood sustainability information globally, ranking ahead of environmental organisations, seafood brands and retailers.
Only 52% of U.S. seafood consumers were familiar with seafood certification labels, however, which ASC says highlights a significant opportunity for education around seafood sourcing.
Among the key findings from the research, which will be released in full later this year, ASC found that fewer than half of the respondents in the US (48%) claimed they specifically looked or asked for seafood that was sustainably sourced.
But it also found strong trust in the ASC, demonstrating growing awareness reflected by ASC’s consumer education and national marketing efforts.
ASC is translating these insights into action through its North American marketing campaign – the organization’s largest in history, now in its fifth year.
Activities so far have included a farm tour in partnership with trout farmer Riverence; participation in the Seattle Oyster Educators Summit; and partnerships with New Seasons Market and restaurant group Bamboo Sushi.
ASC Marketing Manager Athena Davis said: “The latest research reveals a shift in consumer thinking.
“Sustainability is no longer just an environmental consideration – increasingly, it’s becoming a signal of the quality, health and confidence shoppers look for when buying seafood.
“While taste, health and quality remain the primary drivers of seafood purchases, trusted certification helps people identify products that deliver those attributes.
“The results are clear that the trust and intention are there, but converting those attributes into purchases that make a positive impact is where we must focus.
“This reinforces our continued effort to build awareness and interest in the value behind the ASC label, especially among those who are eating and leading sustainable seafood.”
Seafood advocate and chef Barton Seaver, who took part in the Riverence tour, said: “Seafood, and especially farmed seafood, can be a real mystery to many. As chefs we have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to help Americans better understand where their seafood comes from.”
The co-author of the Blue Food Cookbook added: “Responsibly farmed seafood plays an essential role in feeding our growing population and creates jobs and economic opportunity through new food systems.”
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