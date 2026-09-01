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Atlantic Sapphire says operating performance has improved, but losses continue

News01 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Atlantic Sapphire has reported steady progress over the first six months of this year following a major financial restructuring, but it continues to lose money.

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Atlantic_Sapphire_salmon_20250227.jpg
Salmon at Atlantic Sapphire's Florida farm

The company recorded a half year operating loss of US $23.5 million (£17.4m) between January and June on a turnover of $26.5 million (£19.6m). The harvest volume was 2,842 tons.

 

Atlantic Sapphire, which has had more than its share of problems over the past few years at its Florida RAS facility, says there was an improved EBITDA and operating performance driven by higher harvest volumes, stronger biological results and lower operating costs.

 

Thanks to stronger growth and improving biology, the January to June harvest increased by 14%. The standing biomass at the period end was 3,592 tons, up from 3,235 tons on the same period last year.

 

The realised sales price also increased despite volatility in global salmon commodity prices, which the company says underscores the differentiated nature of its Bluehouse brand offering.

 

CEO Pedro Courard said: “During the first half of 2026, the company continued to implement measures to improve the capacity and efficiency of the Bluehouse.

 

“In the first half the company commissioned improved CO2 degassing and biofiltration capacity on all on-growing systems on the farm, which have improved water quality.

 

Daily feeding has increased, which has driven increased harvest volumes compared to the same period last year, and we closed the half year with higher biomass than any time before.”

 

The cash used in operations improved significantly year-over-year driven by higher revenues and lower operating costs, maintaining compliance with lending covenants under the amended 2020 credit facility.

 

A few months ago the company secured additional liquidity of US $20 million (£14.8m) through restructuring agreement and bridge financing while continuing efforts to raise up to US $26 million (£19.2m) of new equity capital.

 

The company is currently undertaking a major restructuring through Coral Holding, a joint investment company set up by some of Atlantic Sapphire’s largest investors and convertible loan holders. It intends to de-list from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

 

Coral HoldCo and investors Condire Management, Nordlaks Holding, Strawberry Capital, Nokomis Capital and Joh. Johannson Eiendom have agreed to increase the size of their previously issued $10 million loan finance package by a further $1.5 million dollars. The increased loan will have an interest rate of 20%.

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What water-treatment challenges have other land-based salmon farms faced?How does Atlantic Sapphire’s Bluehouse system differ from conventional salmon farming?What lessons emerged from Atlantic Sapphire’s earlier biological setbacks?Which other companies are developing land-based salmon farms in the United States?How do recirculating aquaculture systems manage carbon dioxide and biofiltration?
Atlantic SapphireInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & HatcheriessalmonUSA
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