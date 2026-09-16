Atlantic Sapphire finance chief to step down

Gunnar Aasbo-Skinderhaug , the finance chief at the troubled US salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire is leaving the company.

The move is not being seen as controversial and he will depart at the end of December after two and a half years with the good wishes of the board.

Aasbo-Skinderhaug held the combined positions of CFO and Deputy CEO. He has helped steer Atlantic Sapphire, which farms salmon in its RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) facility in Florida, through some major operational challenges and, recently, a financial restructuring which saw a consortium of creditors become significant shareholders.

He had previously helf senior roles with Cermaq, inlcuding serving as Director of Cermaq Norway Salmon, before joing Atlantic Sapphire in 2024.

Aasbo-Skinderhaug said: “We have achieved great operational progress for the company and personally I have had a rewarding time with the company here in Miami.

“I would like to thank all colleagues and the board for good cooperation during my tenure in Atlantic Sapphire. Now it’s time for me to move back to Norway and I will take on a new position in the conventional salmon farming industry.”

Atlantic Sapphire said it will appoint a new CFO within well within the departure of Aasbo-Skinderhaug, who will remain in Miami to secure a seamless transition to his successor.

Atlantic Sapphire chairman Kenneth J. Andersen said: “Gunnar has been an important member of the executive team in Atlantic Sapphire and has, with his deep understanding of the industry, dedicated and professional work, contributed significantly to the development of the company.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, we want to thank Gunnar Aasbo-Skinderhaug for his significant contribution to the company over the past years.

“We are sorry to see him leave but understand his priorities and wish him all the best in the future.”