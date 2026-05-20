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Biological and cost controls driving Bakkafrost Scotland to better days - report

News20 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Bakkafrost says it is building a stronger aquaculture platform at its improving Scottish farming operation

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Bakkafrost Scotland scene Vince 20 may 26
Bakkafrost Scotland scene
Outlining further details, the 2026 first quarter January to March report says the section delivered stable biological performance between January and March with increased survivability compared to Q1 a year ago.
 
Biological performance was better during the quarter, reflecting continued progress in stabilising the marine operation and strengthening operational control.
 
The operations continued to harvest large fish during the quarter, supported by improved underlying fish health and favourable production planning.
 
The report continues: “Seawater temperatures were normal, which contributed to stable biological environment.
 
“The operational focus in Q1 2026 remained on biological control, cost discipline and strengthening the underlying farming platform.
 
“During 2026, the biomass at sea will gradually transition towards being based on large, high-quality smolt.
 
“The benefits from this transition are expected to become increasingly visible from 2027 onwards, through improved fish health, stronger growth rates supporting improved cost position and reduced biological risk.
 
“This strategic shift remains central to building a more robust and sustainable aquaculture platform in Scotland.”
 
The report also says the Scottish freshwater operation continues its ramp-up, with the completed Applecross facility established as the cornerstone of Bakkafrost’s strategy to produce large, high-quality smolt in Scotland.
 
Applecross has a production capacity of approximately 3,500 tons and is expected to produce smolt with an average weight between 200g and 400g.
 
It adds: “The ramp-up is being managed steadily and with focus on biological stability, operational predictability and consistent smolt quality.
 
“Bakkafrost continues to see stable improvements in the Scottish freshwater operations, supported by improved operational routines and stronger production control. The operation experienced some smolt mortality during the quarter associated with isolated technical and water-quality related challenges during system start-up.
 
In Q1 2026, the average weight of transferred smolt from Applecross in Scotland was 269g, which is 16% higher than in Q1 2025. The average smolt weight for all Bakkafrost’s smolt release in Scotland in the quarter was 218g, which is 29% higher than in Q1 2025.
 
Bakkafrost’s expected smolt transfer in 2026 in the Faroe Islands is around 20 million smolts with an average weight of around 440g. In Scotland, the smolt transfer in 2026 is expected to be around 10 million smolts with an average weight of 179g. 
 
This includes internally produced smolt as well as externally sourced. The number and average weight of smolts transferred are key elements of predicting Bakkafrost’s future production.
BakkafrostFaroesLand Based Farming & HatcheriessalmonSea Farmingunited kingdom
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