Bakkafrost delivers strong Q1 with Scotland recovery continuing

Bakkafrost got off to strong start in 2026 with its Scotland division continuing to make progress, the group revealed today.

Presenting its full first quarter (January to March) results, the group delivered an operational EBIT or operational profit of DKK 544 million Danish kroner (£63m) compared with DKK 505 million (£58m) in Q1 2025.

The divisional split is as follows (Q1 2025 figures in brackets) :-

Bakkafrost Faroe Islands reported revenues of DKK 1,671 million or £194m ( DKK 1,403 million or £163 million). The operational EBIT rose by DKK 137 million to DKK 572 million or £66m.

Bakkafrost Scotland reported revenues of DKK 443 million or £52 million ( DKK 496 million or £58m) and an operational EBIT or loss of DKK -28 million or £3.25m (plus DKK 71 million or £8m).

Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen said: “Overall, we are satisfied with the results in this quarter.

“Bakkafrost entered 2026 with a strong biological and operational foundation, particularly in the Faroe Islands, where farming operations continued to deliver robust growth, record high harvested volumes in any first quarter, high harvest weights and low feed conversion ratios. Fish health remained strong and mortality was low.”

He continued: “This strong performance supported an exceptionally good cost development, with Faroese ringside costs down 13% year-on-year.

“The Faroese freshwater operations also continued to improve, with higher capacity utilisation, strong cost discipline and robust smolt quality, leading to smolt costs being 10% lower than in Q1 2025.

“At the same time, marine raw material prices for feed are expected to increase, which may partly offset the positive cost development going forward.”

He said that based on the strong biology, high biomass at sea and good growth in the Faroe Islands, he was increasing its 2026 harvest volume guidance from 92,000 tons to 97,000 tonnes.

“Consequently, we are also increasing the expected production of fish feed to 175,000 tons to support the higher biomass growth and harvest outlook.”

CEO Jacobsen said that in In Scotland, marine operations delivered a stable biological performance, with improved survivability compared with Q1 2025.

“ During 2026, the biomass at sea will gradually transition towards large, high-quality smolt from Applecross, with benefits expected to become increasingly visible from 2027 onwards through improved fish health, stronger growth and reduced biological risk,” he concluded.