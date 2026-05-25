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Atlantic Sapphire to quit Oslo Stock Exchange in rescue deal

News25 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

The struggling US salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire has agreed a new financial package, which involves leaving the Oslo Stock Exchange.

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Salmon at Atlantic Sapphire

The Miami, Florida based company published a restructuring plan at the weekend which will involve its main shareholders.

 

Atlantic Sapphire said it was “pleased to announce” that a restructuring agreement has been entered into with a group of the company’s largest shareholders and convertible loan holders consisting of: Condire Management L.P., Nordlaks Holding AS, Nokomis Capital, Strawberry Capital AS, and Joh. Johannsson Eiendom AS.

 

The investor group represents approximately 63% of the shares and 93% of the company’s outstanding convertible loan.

 

Coral HoldCo AS ("Coral Holding"), a joint investment company established by the investor group, is also a party to the restructuring agreement.

 

Atlantic Sapphire’s time as a listed stock is at an end. The agreement includes a de-listing of the company’s shares and warrants from Euronext Oslo Børs, as a condition for converting its loans into shares for the lenders.

 

The restructuring agreement, along with the US $10m (£7.5m) bridge loan previously announced, contributes a total of minimum US $20m (£15m) in new liquidity, in the form of equity, to Atlantic Sapphire from the investor group.

 

This, the company says, further strengthens the group’s balance sheet significantly through partial write-down of the company’s outstanding convertible loan, reducing the group’s overall indebtedness, and subsequent conversion, for the lenders who elect to participate, of the remaining portion into new shares in the company. This will increase the group’s equity.

 

In addition, former shareholders of the company who accepted the voluntary offer will be offered the opportunity to participate in a private placement for gross proceeds of up to US $5.85m (£4.36m) , subject to each shareholder agreeing to repurchase the shares sold pursuant to the voluntary offer at a price per share equal to the tender offer price.

Atlantic SapphireInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & HatcheriessalmonUSA
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