USA: Feeding Uncle Sam

The USA punches below its weight when it comes to aquaculture but, as Robert Outram reports, reforming its regulatory regime might change that.

Hawaii-based Ocean Era has been working to secure federal approval of a finfish-farming facility roughly 40 miles off the coast of Sarasota, Florida, for nearly seven years now.

The site would be used to raise red drum, a species native to the region and one which was so overfished in the wild decades ago that its commercial fishery has been suspended in federal waters. What’s planned is a small-scale, demonstration site involving just one pen, but even that has been tangled up in federal red tape and objections from environmental campaigners.

Neil Anthony Sims, the company’s CEO, aired his frustration in the first of a series of videos released by the lobby group Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS), which champions expanding aquaculture into the US open ocean.

He believes the greatest obstacle for aquaculture in the US is “the highly convoluted permitting process”.

In fact, Sims says in the video: “The system, as it now functions, is broken. We want to have vigorous government oversight… but if we stand on the sidelines we’re simply shipping out jobs overseas.”

The series also includes Ohio soybean farmer Jerry Bambauer, a member of the Soy Aquaculture Alliance, explaining how expanding US aquaculture would benefit agricultural communities by increasing demand for American-grown crops used in sustainable fish feeds, opening new markets and economic opportunities for farmers across America’s heartland, including producers of soybeans.

And Sean J O’Scannlain, the CEO of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, details how open ocean aquaculture would complement the nation’s wild fisheries to expand seafood options for American families and increase the domestic supply of sustainable seafood.

SATS has welcomed the introduction of bipartisan legislation in Congress aimed at encouraging the industry’s expansion.

The draft Marine Aquaculture Research for America (MARA) Act of 2025 is a companion piece of legislation to the bipartisan Senate measure (S.2586) introduced earlier this year by Senators Brian Schatz (Democrat-Hawaii) and Roger Wicker (Republican-Mississippi).

The MARA Act in the House is being promoted by representatives Mike Ezell (Republican-Mississippi), Ed Case (Democrat-Hawaii), Kat Cammack (Republican-Florida) and Jimmy Panetta (Democrat-California). It is intended to strengthen America’s seafood industry by advancing commercial-scale open ocean aquaculture farms in US federal waters.

The MARA Act would, among other things, establish an assessment programme to evaluate commercial-scale demonstration projects and create a dedicated Office of Aquaculture within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service to coordinate federal permitting for a US aquaculture programme.

In the US, the individual states are responsible for the area of ocean out to three nautical miles (nine miles for Florida and Texas), which constitutes state waters and requires state leasing and permitting processes, in addition to federal permits.

Beyond the three-nautical-mile limit, up to 200 miles offshore, is the federal domain, which primarily involves dealing with a complex mix of bodies. The Army Corps of Engineers typically acts as the lead permitting entity, but the process can involve four to six primary federal agencies, often requiring multiple permits and consultations under environmental legislation. Even in state waters, federal permits are also required, largely from the Army Corps of Engineers, to review impacts on navigation, protected species and habitats.

SATS Campaign Manager Drue Banta Winters says: “If you’re talking about really catching up to the seafood gap that we know exists right now, the only way to really meet that at scale is going to be through open ocean aquaculture.”

The problem is, SATS argues, that the US aquaculture permitting process is complex, expensive and duplicative, requiring permits from the Environmental Protections Agency (EPA) and the Corps of Engineers. The absence of a dedicated federal aquaculture licensing regime has resulted in significant litigation risk and hindered financing for open-ocean projects.

As she puts it: “There are no open ocean fish farms in US federal waters, and the extent of that risk really hampers the ability to get financing from venture capital.”

Another problem is time. The agencies dealing with issuing permits for federal waters are understaffed, even more so following recent cuts to environmental services. It can also sometimes be unclear which agency is the lead body for a given permitting process.

Time is also an issue the MARA legislation seeks to address, in terms of giving farmers certainty over time that a permit, once granted, will apply for the long term.

Winters says: “It takes a long time for a farm to make a profit. And so, you have to have enough certainty for the farm to be in the water and to know that it’s not going to get pulled arbitrarily out of the water. Nobody is going to put a farm in the water just for research – they’ve got to be able to make some money and it has to be an economic proposition as well as a research proposition.”

She confirms that the legislative campaigning is focused on addressing open-ocean farming, with the bill providing for assessment programmes in US federal waters in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), rather than being focused on recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) on land.The first Trump administration had previously indicated that aquaculture was a top priority, and that the administration remains supportive.