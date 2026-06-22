Seaweed: Cleaning up

Growing two compatible crops together can be mutually beneficial, as farmers have discovered over many centuries. Now, it seems the same can be true of finfish farming and seaweed cultivation.

Two recent studies have found that applying the principles of integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) can not only help a seaweed crop to grow; it can also reduce the level of nitrogen and other nutrients which, at too high a concentration, can risk the growth of harmful algae and other phytoplankton.

In one study, researchers from the University of Stirling, Bantry Marine Research Station and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre monitored an Atlantic salmon farm in Bantry Bay, Ireland, where sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) was also being grown.

The paper, “Stable isotope analysis suggests nutrient connectivity between salmon and kelp within a commercial scale open coast integrated multi-trophic aquaculture system”, describes how the presence of a fish farm – after having been fallowed for four years – impacted the growth of the kelp and the levels of nitrogen in the water.

The researchers were able to compare baseline conditions at the same site during a kelp-only production season in 2023, prior to salmon farming, and a salmon-kelp production season in 2024.

To investigate the relationship between salmon and kelp within the IMTA system, researchers employed stable isotope analysis and Bayesian mixing models. These techniques enabled them to trace the sources of nitrogen in the tissue of the sugar kelp.

The analysis revealed significant changes in nitrogen isotope signatures after salmon production commenced, indicating that the kelp absorbed nutrients derived from aquaculture activities, such as uneaten feed and faecal waste.

The study found that kelp cultivated alongside salmon in 2024 exhibited improvements in blade length, width, wet weight and tissue nitrogen content compared to the previous year, when only kelp was grown.

The authors noted that stable isotope methods could enhance IMTA assessments by confirming whether observed improvements in kelp growth are directly attributable to nutrients from fish farming, rather than natural environmental variations.

Kelp naturally absorbs dissolved nitrogen in seawater, but in an IMTA system it can also take in nitrogen via salmon metabolic waste in the form of excreted ammonia and urea, and also through faeces and uneaten feed.

The researchers say, in their paper: “This study adds to the growing body of evidence that kelp placed in the vicinity of fish farming show increased growth and nutrient assimilation.

“We also demonstrate that while traditional IMTA assessments (eg, growth, water quality, and biochemical composition) provide insights into kelp’s nutrient uptake, stable isotope analysis can help evaluate whether kelp nitrogen signatures shift in a manner consistent with aquaculture influence, thereby supporting interpretation of growth and biochemical responses in proximity to fed aquaculture.”