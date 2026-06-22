Seaweed: Cleaning up

Growing two compatible crops together can be mutually beneficial, as farmers have discovered over many centuries. Now, it seems the same can be true of finfish farming and seaweed cultivation.
Two recent studies have found that applying the principles of integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) can not only help a seaweed crop to grow; it can also reduce the level of nitrogen and other nutrients which, at too high a concentration, can risk the growth of harmful algae and other phytoplankton.
In one study, researchers from the University of Stirling, Bantry Marine Research Station and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre monitored an Atlantic salmon farm in Bantry Bay, Ireland, where sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) was also being grown.
The paper, “Stable isotope analysis suggests nutrient connectivity between salmon and kelp within a commercial scale open coast integrated multi-trophic aquaculture system”, describes how the presence of a fish farm – after having been fallowed for four years – impacted the growth of the kelp and the levels of nitrogen in the water.
The researchers were able to compare baseline conditions at the same site during a kelp-only production season in 2023, prior to salmon farming, and a salmon-kelp production season in 2024.
To investigate the relationship between salmon and kelp within the IMTA system, researchers employed stable isotope analysis and Bayesian mixing models. These techniques enabled them to trace the sources of nitrogen in the tissue of the sugar kelp.
The analysis revealed significant changes in nitrogen isotope signatures after salmon production commenced, indicating that the kelp absorbed nutrients derived from aquaculture activities, such as uneaten feed and faecal waste.
The study found that kelp cultivated alongside salmon in 2024 exhibited improvements in blade length, width, wet weight and tissue nitrogen content compared to the previous year, when only kelp was grown.
The authors noted that stable isotope methods could enhance IMTA assessments by confirming whether observed improvements in kelp growth are directly attributable to nutrients from fish farming, rather than natural environmental variations.
Kelp naturally absorbs dissolved nitrogen in seawater, but in an IMTA system it can also take in nitrogen via salmon metabolic waste in the form of excreted ammonia and urea, and also through faeces and uneaten feed.
The researchers say, in their paper: “This study adds to the growing body of evidence that kelp placed in the vicinity of fish farming show increased growth and nutrient assimilation.
“We also demonstrate that while traditional IMTA assessments (eg, growth, water quality, and biochemical composition) provide insights into kelp’s nutrient uptake, stable isotope analysis can help evaluate whether kelp nitrogen signatures shift in a manner consistent with aquaculture influence, thereby supporting interpretation of growth and biochemical responses in proximity to fed aquaculture.”
IMTA combining seaweed and finfish was also the subject of research carried out by a team at the University of Miami, Florida.
In this case the farm system was a land-based raceway system and the fish were yellowtail snapper (Ocyurus chrysurus). The fish were kept at a commercial level of biomass density, to replicate conditions at a fish farm.
While the species is traditionally caught in the wild, aquaculture techniques have been developed to raise yellowtail snapper in controlled environments. These methods involve breeding, feeding and managing the fish in tanks or sea cages, allowing for sustainable production and reducing pressure on wild populations.
Four species of seaweed were selected, all native to the south-eastern United States (Agardhiella subulata, Caulerpa racemosa, Gracilaria caudata and Ulva lactuca).
Water temperature, dissolved oxygen (DO), salinity, alkalinity, pH, phosphate and total ammonia nitrogen (TAN) readings were sampled daily, and dissolved CO2 was calculated over the course of the trials. Each species of macroalgae was analysed for protein, fat, fibre, ash, minerals and metals. Additionally, the carbon and nitrogen content and stable isotope ratios of the nutritionally enriched (ie “fortified”) macroalgae (“seaweed”) species were analysed.
The different seaweeds performed differently in terms of absorbing effluent from the fish farm. Agardhiella subulata, commonly known as Agardh’s red weed, was exceptionally effective at removing dissolved nitrogen.
In contrast, Ulva lactuca (sea lettuce) was the top performer as far as removing carbon was concerned.
Studies have shown that seaweed grown in IMTA systems like this have higher levels of protein than wild seaweeds – so as well as cleaning up effluent water, the IMTA approach produces seaweed with a higher nutrient value for human consumers or animal feed.
The researchers say: “The results of this project provide novel information that will help improve economic and environmental sustainability for existing and prospective marine finfish aquaculture operations throughout the focal regions and allow producers to make well-informed decisions on candidate species of macroalgae for marine IMTA applications.”
The findings from both of these studies are likely to fuel increasing industry interest in IMTA systems, as fish farmers look for ways to reduce nutrient emissions and generate additional revenue through secondary seaweed crops.
Krupandan, A, Falconer, L, Maguire, J et al. Stable isotope analysis suggests nutrient connectivity between salmon and kelp within a commercial scale open coast integrated multi-trophic aquaculture system. Scientific Reports volume 16, Article number: 15135 (2026)
Lasco, HL, Close, HG, Hoenig, RH et al. Evaluation of native macroalgae species of the Southeast US and Caribbean for use in integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA). Aquaculture International 34, 70 (2026).