Sea: the future

Seawork, held each year in the Port of Southampton, is Europe’s largest commercial marine and workboat exhibition and conference .

The event brings together hundreds of exhibitors, on‑water vessel displays, a conference programme, the Seawork Awards, an Innovations Showcase, sector events, and a careers and training day.

Taking place on 8 June ahead of the main show and conference, Speed@Seawork is the UK’s leading event for high-performance vessels operating in security, defence, intervention, and search and rescue. Bringing together military, security and commercial marine sectors, it showcases cutting-edge advances in vessel design, propulsion, navigation, communications and crew safety.

Delivered in partnership with the Society of Marine Industries (SMI), this one-day event connects operators, designers, buyers and specifiers with the people and technologies shaping the future of fast craft.

Expect live sea trials, expert presentations and the latest updates on the UK MOD Boat Programme. Network face-to-face with military and security specialists from over 22 countries and explore real procurement and project opportunities.

The main trade show opens the following day, 9 June, with exhibitors from across the whole of the maritime sector, from shipbuilders to protective clothing suppliers. As well as the exhibition halls in Mayflower Park, there is an adjacent marina where vessels can be viewed where they belong – on the water.

This year the show includes something new, in the form of the Aquaculture Trail. As the sector evolves, demand is growing for more innovative vessels, floating plant and propulsion solutions.

The trail showcases the latest sustainable aquaculture technologies, focused on improving efficiency while reducing environmental impact. Offering a clear view of future industry direction, the Aquaculture Trail is a must-see feature at Seawork.