Prevention is better than cure

The UK’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate has granted marketing authorisation for a new vaccine targeting a range of bacterial infections in salmon, as well as the infectious pancreatic necrosis virus (IPNV).
The new vaccine is AQUAVAC® S7, a heptavalent (protecting against seven distinct strains of pathogen), oil-based vaccine for farmed Atlantic salmon in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is produced by MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co.
It is intended for use in the active immunisation of Atlantic salmon to reduce mortality caused by infections with Aeromonas salmonicida subsp. salmonicida (furunculosis), Aliivibrio salmonicida (cold-water vibriosis), Vibrio anguillarum serotype O1 and O2a (vibriosis), Moritella viscosa (winter ulcer disease), Yersinia ruckeri (yersiniosis) and IPNV.
The vaccine offers a rapid onset of immunity by 469 degree days (dd) for M. viscosa, 500 dd for all other bacterial components, and 517 dd for IPNV (“degree days” refers to a measure of temperature exposure over time, calculated by multiplying the number of degrees above or below a certain threshold by the number of days at that temperature). The duration of immunity for IPNV is seven months and 12 months for the bacterial components.
AQUAVAC S7 is comprised of inactivated whole cell antigens of A. salmonicida, Aliivibrio salmonicida, V. anguillarum serovar O1 and O2a, M. viscosa CC1, Y. ruckeri serotype O1 (Hagerman), and IPNV, in a total dose volume of 0.05 ml. The vaccine is manufactured without serum components, which MSD says provides an innovation to farmers that enhances fish welfare and safety as demonstrated in safety studies.
“This vaccine is innovative not only in how it works, but in how it can be used. As it includes Yersinia ruckeri, this serum-free vaccine represents a good combination for customers who want to protect against yersiniosis,” said Dafydd Morris, Executive Director, Aqua Lead – EURAM, MSD Animal Health.
The vaccine is the first aqua product to be registered by MSD Animal Health after its acquisition of Elanco’s aquaculture veterinary business.
Morris added that this showed the long-term commitment of the company to aquaculture.
Rodrigo Belmonte, R&D Director, MSD Animal Health, said: “AQUAVAC S7 is an important scientific step forward for fish health as it is our first heptavalent fish vaccine formulated serum-free. By improving immunity and reducing disease pressure, this vaccine supports stronger fish welfare and gives farmers a reliable way to reduce losses and improve productivity.”
Fish farmers can now have better insight into how to prevent or mitigate proliferative kidney disease (PKD) in rainbow trout, thanks to a study supported by SAIC (the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster), Kames Fish Farming, University of Aberdeen, University of Nottingham and the British Trout Association.
Proliferative kidney disease (PKD), caused by the parasite Tetracapsuloides bryosalmonae, can negatively affect rainbow trout farming. In the absence of an effective vaccine, trout producers rely on management strategies that enable fish to develop natural immunity following controlled exposure to the parasite. One such approach is the use of “pre-exposure programmes”, which are already widely applied on trout farms in southern England. These programmes rely on the carefully timed introduction of previously unexposed fish to farming sites during periods when parasite exposure is sufficient to induce immunity without causing severe disease.
However, pre-exposure strategies have historically been implemented without detailed knowledge of parasite levels in the environment or how environmental conditions influence infection dynamics and immune responses. This lack of data means producers are effectively relying on guesswork.
Recent research has developed new monitoring tools capable of measuring the presence of parasites in the environment, the prevalence of infections in fish, and parasite-specific immune responses. These include quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays for parasite detection and tests that measure adaptive immune responses in fish.
When combined with environmental monitoring, such as water temperature and other site-specific variables, these tools offer the potential to build predictive models that inform optimal exposure timing, SAIC says.
Building on earlier research conducted on trout farms in southern England, the Modelling PKD Exposure to Safeguard Farmed Rainbow Trout (MPERT) project applied this monitoring framework to Scottish trout farms operated by Kames Fish Farming. The project brought together industry and academic partners from the University of Aberdeen and the University of Nottingham to investigate PKD exposure dynamics in Scottish production systems and develop tools to support improved disease management.
The study aimed to find (1) how environmental monitoring, including environmental DNA (eDNA) testing, can be used to provide a clearer picture of parasite presence and its likely impact on fish health; and (2) how “pre-exposure” practices could be improved.
Among other things, the study established that an eDNA assay using two combined techniques could detect parasite DNA at very low concentrations, allowing for a rapid test that could be carried out in the field.
The findings also suggest there is a link between the level of parasite presence and the intensity of infection seen in fish stocks.
SAIC says: “Environmental DNA monitoring generated site-specific profiles of parasite presence, allowing producers to identify periods of elevated infection risk and adjust farm operations accordingly. This approach provides a practical framework for evidence-based risk management that could be applied across other trout production sites.”
Legislators and animal welfare groups are increasingly coming round to the idea that decapod crustaceans, like crabs and lobsters, are sentient and can experience pain. Since this includes species regarded as high-value seafood, this represents a significant shift in the way the industry is allowed to treat them.
Now, a study by scientists at the University of Gothenburg and the Institute de Ciéncies del Mar (CSIC), Barcelona, has provided more evidence for this point of view.
In “Effects of analgesia on the response to a noxious stimulus in Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)”, published in Scientific Reports, the team outlines results of an experiment aimed at testing nociception – the process by which organisms detect and react to noxious stimuli – in crustaceans.
In the study, the impact of electric shock on behaviour and physiology was investigated in Norway lobsters (also known as langoustines, or Dublin Bay prawns). Behaviour was monitored from before the shock to two hours after, with and without drugs with analgesic properties. The shocks did not cause any permanent damage but tail-flipping behaviour indicated the lobsters were reacting to them.
Haemolymph and nervous tissues were analysed for stress indicators, including lactate, glucose and gene expression. Electric shock induced tail flipping responses, absent in sham groups, however this was significantly reduced in animals treated with a local anaesthetic and an analgesic, suggesting these responses were mediated by nociception. Aspirin and lidocaine were effective at reducing this shock-related behaviour, the study found.
The researchers conclude: “These results underscore the potential of these drugs for laboratory use during invasive procedures, but also the broader ethical responsibility to incorporate welfare strategies in crustacean handling and stunning protocols.”
Lynne Sneddon, Professor of Zoophysiology at the University of Gothenburg, says: “The fact that painkillers developed for humans also work on Norway lobsters shows how similarly we function. That’s why it’s important to care about how we treat and kill crustaceans, just as we do with chickens and cows.”
Lobsters are not widely farmed in Europe or the British Isles, but there are hatcheries operating to rear juveniles for release into the wild as part of restocking programmes, and there are trials ongoing in Norway aimed at rearing lobsters on a commercial scale in RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) facilities.
This latest research suggests that crustacean welfare needs to be taken just as seriously as finfish welfare.
Millions of salmon have been lost or had to be slaughtered early because of algae and infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) outbreaks, reports from Norway say.
Algae was the biggest killer, hitting several salmon farms in the south of the country. Almost a year ago this scourge caused an even higher premature death total in northern Norway.
The Norwegian industry news website ilkas.no says that at least 1.5 million salmon died from the Pseudochattonella attack towards the end of March. Mowi was one of the companies affected.
Southwest Laks lost 393,281 salmon, and Mowi reported significant losses, including 6,110 salmon at a Flekkefjord site in early March. The cost of the attack will almost certainly run into several million krone.
The main southern areas affected were between PO1 and PO3, several hundred miles of last year’s algae invasion.
Algal blooms are not a rare phenomenon, but it is unusual for two major outbreaks to happen in successive years. The fear now is that they may become a regular and more expensive event.
According to the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, the first incident came in mid-March, striking the Skagerrak coast before moving towards the area around Stavanger.
The algae then spread towards the Bergen area. These harmful algal blooms (HABs) typically occur when phytoplankton grow out of control due to warmer water temperatures and nutrient availability. Farmed salmon are particularly vulnerable because they are trapped in cages and cannot swim away from the bloom, which suffocates them by clogging or damaging their gills.
Norway’s salmon farmers have also been hit by infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) attacks, potentially less damaging than algae, but costly, nonetheless. Up to a million fish may have been culled early because of ISA.
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