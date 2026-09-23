Fleets of the future

Fish farmers and the companies providing support services to them are highly cost-conscious – even more so when profit margins are tight. Even so, they are continuing to make big capital investments in new and upgraded vessels.
To take a few recent examples; in August Mowi Norway took delivery of a new hybrid workboat from Damen Folla, a single-hull aluminium vessel with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system; in the same month, shipbuilder Grovfjord Mek Verksted 2.0 of Norway and the Shetland-based company Ocean Farm Services signed a contract for the construction of a new service catamaran, which will be part of Ocean Farm Services’ operations in the Scottish aquaculture industry with a particular focus on cleaning nets; and the big aquaculture vessel operator, Frøy, has ordered two new wellboats from China.
In the case of the latter contract, the two vessels, at 4,500m3 each, are just the first in what Frøy is intending will be a series of supersized fish carriers that will lead the way in their state-of-the-art design and construction.
So, what factors are driving this demand?
One element is the growth of aquaculture worldwide and increased harvest volumes. Scaling up production directly increases the demand for specialised fleet infrastructure – such as high-capacity wellboats to move live fish and specialised vessels for harvest and feed transportation.
The end of last year saw the arrival of Inter Alba, the largest wellboat yet to operate in Scottish waters. Inter Alba, built by Turkey’s Sefine Shipyard, is 93 metres in length and has a carrying capacity of around 6,500 m³.
Operated by Trident Aqua Services, its key role will involve helping to improve fish health and welfare with delousing and freshwater treatments. It is equipped with delousing systems supplied by Flatsetsund Engineering, supporting gentle combination treatments, and it also features an industry-leading freshwater production system capable of producing 15,000 m³ of freshwater per day, enabled by a large-scale reverse osmosis plant. The fish-handling system is delivered by MMC First Process.
This touches on other reasons to invest in aquaculture vessels: biosecurity, fish health and parasite control. Operators increasingly rely on specialised service vessels equipped with mechanical, thermal or freshwater de-licing technologies, as well as water-treatment systems (like reverse osmosis) to treat stock safely without chemicals.
The ability to process seawater into freshwater, increasingly a feature of modern wellboats, makes freshwater treatments much more accessible and this helps not only to control sea lice but also to address gill health issues.
Another factor is the fish farming industry’s expansion further offshore and into high-energy sea sites. These have a number of advantages – for example, waste from the pens is dispersed more quickly and that mitigates its impact on the environment – but such sites place greater demands on the pens themselves and also on the boats and feed barges that service them.
Offshore operations require larger, more robust vessels with superior seakeeping capabilities, dynamic positioning (DP) systems, greater fuel endurance, and advanced automation to handle heavy sea states. All this requires an upgrade on the kind of vessels that were designed for calmer, more sheltered sea lochs and fjord inlets.
An example from earlier this year is the combined feed and service vessel NabWork 1785, designed by Marin Design, which has been commissioned to serve Cooke Scotland. It is being built by Moen Marin and has been developed to meet Cooke Scotland’s specifications for high-energy, exposed sites around Orkney and Shetland.
The new boat is a multipurpose single hull vessel built in steel, designed to easily switch between feeding and service work on site. The vessel layout and equipment onboard are tailor-made to fit the scope given by the experienced Cooke site crew.
Stewart Rendall, Orkney North Isles Area Manager at Cooke Scotland, commented earlier this year: “This exciting new addition to our fleet will increase efficiency and enhance the safety of our staff and capability when farming on high energy offshore sites in Westray. This larger vessel will effectively do the job of the two boats we currently use to service the farms. It has the capacity to carry more feed and deliver it to the fish a lot quicker, therefore reducing feed time per pen and allowing this vessel to service the farm in a day without the need to return to the shore to re-load.”
The increasing size of pens in a typical marine farm also places extra demands on a workboat. Hauling up nets for cleaning or repair used to be done manually. With 120-metre or 160-metre pens – increasingly the norm – cranes are essential, and that means a vessel is required that is robust enough to mount a heavy-duty crane.
The opportunities created by new technology provide another reason to invest in new or upgraded vessels. Modern service vessels feature automated feeding equipment, net-cleaning robots (ROVs), sonar/sensor integration, and smart monitoring systems, reducing manual labour and improving operational safety.
The need to go green
A major driver for change, however, is the need to find cleaner sources of power in a sector that has long relied on diesel. Marine environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets are all pushing operators to modernise older fleets.
Growing demand exists for hybrid-battery, electric, or alternative-fuel service vessels and feed barges to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and reduce operational fuel costs during idle or low-speed operations.
Developing all-electric vessels has proved challenging for the aquaculture sector. While the technology exists, and is being used in other spaces, the remote locations and lack of onshore charging facilities typically seen in fish farming have meant that going fully electric is not seen as a great option by most operators.
Hybrid propulsion, however, is fast becoming a normal approach in aquaculture. In June, for example, aquaculture support business Inverlussa Marine Services signed build contracts for three new hybrid vessels.
Following the successful delivery of Naomi Jennifer in 2025, Inverlussa has continued its strong working relationship with Macduff Shipyards by placing a further order for a 20m x 12m heavy service catamaran.
A second 25m x 10.6m heavy service vessel is under construction with Nauplius Workboats, marking the fifth vessel Inverlussa has developed with the yard.
Inverlussa is also partnering with Parkol Marine Engineering for the first time on the construction of a 27m x 11m fish feed carrier with a 400-tonne hold capacity.
All three vessels have been designed by Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa, and are expected to be delivered next summer.
Feed barges, which need to run their feeding systems even when stationary, are also suitable candidates for transition to electric or hybrid power – like the barge delivered to Mowi in Faroes in 2024 by GroAqua, which can run on electric power from the shore and has been designed to withstand rough seas with wave heights of over five metres.
And finally, it is not only finfish farming that is driving demand for new vessels. While salmon and finfish farming account for high-value wellboat demand, the expansion of offshore shellfish (mussels, oysters) and macroalgae/seaweed cultivation is creating additional demand for specialised harvesting and maintenance workboats.
Given the seasonality of seaweed harvesting especially, it’s likely that we will see workboats capable of operating in more than one sector, so that, for example, a mussel farmer’s boat could also be used for seaweed mariculture.
Matthew Watt, Manager at Macduff Shipyards, comments: “Sites appear to be getting larger, with bigger pens. Cranes on boats continue to get larger in their capacity. Also the carrying capacity of vessels, and their ability to work with new technology onboard is a common theme.”
Ageing fleets have been another factor, he points out: “Many of the service vessels for the aquaculture industry were tired and needing to be replaced, or refitted.
“There is a demand from the new boat owners to make the vessels more energy efficient. Many of the boats now feature clever energy-saving measures to reduce the amount of fuel a vessel consumes.
Some vessels feature hybrid systems with large battery packs to power the vessel during ‘hotel load’, when work activities are not taking place. These systems also have a benefit of reducing the hours machinery spends running, lower maintenance and servicing costs, and increased machinery lifespans.”
Another consideration, he says, is the human factor: “The companies building the new builds are putting a strong emphasis on crew welfare, and providing not only a nice working platform, but also a nice place to live with a high standard of crew accommodation and welfare facilities. We are working hard to minimise noise, and make the vessels as comfortable as possible within the size limitations.”
Ian Ellis, Managing Director of Macduff Ship Design – a completely separate company – says: “The industry is constantly evolving, with new technology and notably larger farms in more exposed areas. New techniques for fish welfare are also driving a push to new vessel types. The other area that drives the vessels we are looking at are increased crew safety, welfare and comfort.
“The new sites and larger cages are driving a demand for larger and more capable vessels. In order to service the sites on a day-to-day basis and support the large service, harvesting and treatment vessels, there is a demand for larger cranes and operational safety with deck equipment to ensure crew safety with the much larger loading on the equipment.
“This is also seen in the cage moorings, where anchoring systems are larger and heavier, requiring larger deck equipment specifically designed to suit the unique operations.”
The quest for greener fleets is important, says Ellis, but he warns that it has its limitations: “Carbon emissions are becoming more important but currently in the UK there are few incentives and there is a lack of clarity on the most suitable options, particularly in the remote areas that most farms are located.”
Ellis also sees opportunities to support aquaculture outside the typical finfish sector.
He says:“We have been in discussions with a number of clients in other aquaculture sectors with two vessels recently completed for mussel farming and discussions with seaweed farming companies. We believe that these are interesting areas and look forward to working with owners looking at the future of these industries.”