Fleets of the future

High energy sites, high demands

Another factor is the fish farming industry’s expansion further offshore and into high-energy sea sites. These have a number of advantages – for example, waste from the pens is dispersed more quickly and that mitigates its impact on the environment – but such sites place greater demands on the pens themselves and also on the boats and feed barges that service them.

Offshore operations require larger, more robust vessels with superior seakeeping capabilities, dynamic positioning (DP) systems, greater fuel endurance, and advanced automation to handle heavy sea states. All this requires an upgrade on the kind of vessels that were designed for calmer, more sheltered sea lochs and fjord inlets.

An example from earlier this year is the combined feed and service vessel NabWork 1785, designed by Marin Design, which has been commissioned to serve Cooke Scotland. It is being built by Moen Marin and has been developed to meet Cooke Scotland’s specifications for high-energy, exposed sites around Orkney and Shetland.

The new boat is a multipurpose single hull vessel built in steel, designed to easily switch between feeding and service work on site. The vessel layout and equipment onboard are tailor-made to fit the scope given by the experienced Cooke site crew.

Stewart Rendall, Orkney North Isles Area Manager at Cooke Scotland, commented earlier this year: “This exciting new addition to our fleet will increase efficiency and enhance the safety of our staff and capability when farming on high energy offshore sites in Westray. This larger vessel will effectively do the job of the two boats we currently use to service the farms. It has the capacity to carry more feed and deliver it to the fish a lot quicker, therefore reducing feed time per pen and allowing this vessel to service the farm in a day without the need to return to the shore to re-load.”

The increasing size of pens in a typical marine farm also places extra demands on a workboat. Hauling up nets for cleaning or repair used to be done manually. With 120-metre or 160-metre pens – increasingly the norm – cranes are essential, and that means a vessel is required that is robust enough to mount a heavy-duty crane.

The opportunities created by new technology provide another reason to invest in new or upgraded vessels. Modern service vessels feature automated feeding equipment, net-cleaning robots (ROVs), sonar/sensor integration, and smart monitoring systems, reducing manual labour and improving operational safety.

The need to go green

A major driver for change, however, is the need to find cleaner sources of power in a sector that has long relied on diesel. Marine environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets are all pushing operators to modernise older fleets.

Growing demand exists for hybrid-battery, electric, or alternative-fuel service vessels and feed barges to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and reduce operational fuel costs during idle or low-speed operations.

Developing all-electric vessels has proved challenging for the aquaculture sector. While the technology exists, and is being used in other spaces, the remote locations and lack of onshore charging facilities typically seen in fish farming have meant that going fully electric is not seen as a great option by most operators.

Hybrid propulsion, however, is fast becoming a normal approach in aquaculture. In June, for example, aquaculture support business Inverlussa Marine Services signed build contracts for three new hybrid vessels.

Following the successful delivery of Naomi Jennifer in 2025, Inverlussa has continued its strong working relationship with Macduff Shipyards by placing a further order for a 20m x 12m heavy service catamaran.

A second 25m x 10.6m heavy service vessel is under construction with Nauplius Workboats, marking the fifth vessel Inverlussa has developed with the yard.

Inverlussa is also partnering with Parkol Marine Engineering for the first time on the construction of a 27m x 11m fish feed carrier with a 400-tonne hold capacity.

All three vessels have been designed by Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa, and are expected to be delivered next summer.

Feed barges, which need to run their feeding systems even when stationary, are also suitable candidates for transition to electric or hybrid power – like the barge delivered to Mowi in Faroes in 2024 by GroAqua, which can run on electric power from the shore and has been designed to withstand rough seas with wave heights of over five metres.

And finally, it is not only finfish farming that is driving demand for new vessels. While salmon and finfish farming account for high-value wellboat demand, the expansion of offshore shellfish (mussels, oysters) and macroalgae/seaweed cultivation is creating additional demand for specialised harvesting and maintenance workboats.

Given the seasonality of seaweed harvesting especially, it’s likely that we will see workboats capable of operating in more than one sector, so that, for example, a mussel farmer’s boat could also be used for seaweed mariculture.