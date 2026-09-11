Frøy orders three new wellboats from China

The large Norwegian based wellboat and aquaculture services company Frøy is strengthening its fleet with three more new service vessels from Rainbow Nantong Shipyard in China.

Two of the vessels have already secured long-term contracts with two of Norway’s largest aquaculture companies – and the company says the investment marks a new step in Frøy’s work to build a more modern, efficient and sustainable fleet.

Frøy said the boats represent the next generation of service vessels and will strengthen its capacity to meet the future needs of the aquaculture industry.

With high technical standards, energy-efficient solutions and significant operational capacity, they will contribute to a reduced environmental footprint, increased efficiency and good working conditions on board.

CEO Tonje Foss said: “This is an important investment in Frøy’s further development. We are experiencing strong demand for modern service vessels, and have great faith in the long-term need for this type of capacity in the aquaculture industry.

“The fact that two of the vessels have already been placed on long-term contracts with leading players in the industry provides a good foundation for the project and confirms that the vessel concept meets the needs of customers.”

Commercial Director Vidar Pedersen said the move highlighted the importance of early customer interest.

“ We see the fact that two of the vessels have already been secured on long-term contracts as a strong confirmation of the project. It gives us confidence that we are developing solutions that meet the needs of some of the most professional and demanding customers in the industry, Pedersen added.

The vessels have been developed based on Frøy’s extensive experience from operating along the entire Norwegian coast.

The concept combines high deck and lifting capacity with a hybrid propulsion solution, battery packs and shore power charging.

This results in reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions, while the vessels have increased power reserves and flexibility in operations. They are further equipped with modern bridge technology, extensive camera and surveillance solutions and facilities that facilitate safe and efficient operations.