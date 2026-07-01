Feed: Boom and bust

One of the biggest issues in aquafeed is the availability – and therefore the price – of marine ingredients. This is a cyclical issue, and the bad news for anyone farming salmon, shrimp or any carnivorous species is that this year is likely to see a downturn in supply.

Feed: developing more stable sources could escape the cycle of boom and bust in aquafeed prices

Feed: developing more stable sources could escape the cycle of boom and bust in aquafeed prices

The reason is that this is an “El Niño” year – and some climate experts are predicting that it will be a “super El Niño”.

El Niño refers to a climate pattern characterised by the unusual warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, particularly along the equator.

It is part of a larger natural cycle called the ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) cycle. It is often described as Earth’s biggest climate driver – when the Pacific shifts into an El Niño phase, it triggers a domino effect that changes weather patterns all over the planet.

This can mean drought in some parts of the world and heavy rainfall elsewhere, impacting terrestrial agriculture. For fisheries, however, the biggest impact is likely to be on the Peruvian anchovy fishery, which is probably the single most important source of forage fish for fishmeal and fish oil.

An El Niño year typically has a drastic, mostly negative impact on the global catch of forage fish (small pelagic species like anchovies, sardines, herrings and mackerels). However, the exact effect depends entirely on the specific species and where they live.

The primary driver behind this disruption is a shift in ocean temperatures and currents, which fundamentally alters the marine food chain.

Under normal ocean conditions, strong trade winds push warm surface water westward across the Pacific. This allows cold, nutrient-rich water from the deep ocean to rise to the surface along the coast of South America (a process called upwelling). This deep water triggers massive blooms of phytoplankton, which serve as the primary food source for billions of forage fish.

During an El Niño year, these trade winds weaken or reverse, meaning:

• Nutrient deprivation: Warm water caps the coast, driving the thermocline (the boundary between warm surface water and deep cold water) much deeper. Upwelling stops, starving the phytoplankton.

• The starvation cascade: Without phytoplankton, zooplankton populations crash. Forage fish, which rely on these plankton, face mass starvation, reduced spawning success and heavy mortality.

The Peruvian anchoveta fishery is the largest single-species fishery on Earth, and it bears the brunt of El Niño. Anchovies are strictly cold-water fish. When El Niño hits:

• Population collapses: Starvation causes massive die-offs. For example, severe El Niño events (like 1972, 1997–1998, and 2023) have historically caused anchovy populations to crash, forcing governments to completely cancel fishing seasons to prevent total fishery collapse.

• Habitat compression: In a desperate bid to survive, remaining anchovies squeeze into tiny, remaining pockets of cold water very close to the shore or dive much deeper, making them highly vulnerable to predators and unevenly concentrated for fishing fleets. Sardines, jack mackerels and thread herrings are much more tolerant of warmer, nutrient-poor waters.

• Habitat expansion: As the cold-water anchovy habitat shrinks, the warm-water sardine habitat expands toward the coasts.

• Catch displacement: While total forage fish biomass generally declines during El Niño, fishermen often shift their effort, resulting in an increase in sardine and mackerel landings.

In the short term, IFFO, the international marine ingredients organisation, reports that the phenomenon has already started to take effect.

IFFO’s latest update says that in Peru, which accounts for 20% of global fishmeal and fish oil production in a normal year, the anchoveta fishing season has progressed slowly due to the high incidence of juveniles and the resulting management measures, under ongoing Coastal El Niño conditions.

Enrico Bachis, Market Research Director at IFFO, said: “A new extended fishing ban was imposed in the north centre of the country on 27 May, as warm water and high juvenile presence suggest a precautionary management of the anchovy biomass. The new ban will be running until 10 June.”

In Chile, cumulative catches and fishmeal output remain significantly below last year despite stable salmon by-product availability.

In the US, Gulf menhaden fishing has started better than last year, IFFO says, while the Atlantic season is scheduled to begin in June. Meanwhile, in Northern Europe, the blue whiting activity eased sharply as the main season winds down in Iceland and Norway, while Denmark continues to report weak sand eel and sprat fishing.

In China, IFFO reports that domestic production of marine ingredients remains constrained following the implementation of fishing bans on 1 May. As a result, raw material supply is relying primarily on frozen fish accumulated prior to the moratorium, as well as by-products generated during processing.

Supported by tight supply and a recovery in demand, local production of fishmeal and fish oil in the first four months of 2026 actually exceeded year-on-year levels.

Generally, however, the tightening of supply for marine ingredients is likely to focus further attention on alternative sources of protein for aquafeed.