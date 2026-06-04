Alltech Coppens goes all out for sustainable aquafeed

Aquafeed specialist Alltech Coppens sourced nearly 72% of its marine raw materials from fish trimmings rather than forage fish in 2025, and the company reduced its residual waste by 58.8% compared with 2021.

The figures come from the Alltech Coppens Sustainability Report 2025, Working Together for a Planet of Plenty.

Alltech Coppens has also reduced its reliance on imports from outside Europe. In 2025, 92.3% of the company’s raw materials were produced within Europe. Of those raw materials, 71% came from Germany and neighbouring countries.

In 2025, 71.7% of the marine ingredients were made out of trimmings and 100% of the marine raw materials were from trimmings and/or were certified according to sustainable standards, including fishery improvement projects (FIPs). Even when excluding the FIPs, 100% of the fish oil and 85.9% of the fishmeal used in the company’s products came from trimmings and/or was certified.

The company’s “residual waste” totalled 35,970 kilograms. This was down by 58,8% compared to the usage in base year 2021 (85,660 kilograms) — and by 5% compared to 2024 (37,780 kilograms). Compared to last year, Alltech Coppens decreased feed residues by more than 23%.

Ronald Faber, CEO of Alltech Coppens and global aqua lead for Alltech, said: “At Alltech Coppens, we feel a strong responsibility toward sustainability. Our mission remains clear: to produce high-quality fish feeds responsibly, supporting safe and reliable food production while conserving natural resources. In 2025, this responsibility became more relevant than ever, and we remain fully committed to driving progress toward a more environmentally sustainable and ethical world.”

“Sustainability is not a box we tick; it’s a mindset that guides everything we do,” said Guido Crolla, Manager of Procurement, Sustainability and IT at Alltech Coppens. “From the raw materials we carefully select to the way we design and power our research centre, sustainability is embedded in every decision. We see it as a continuous journey: challenging ourselves to reduce our environmental footprint, to innovate responsibly, and to work side by side with our stakeholders in building more sustainable food systems for the future.”