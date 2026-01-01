Business Directory

AKVA group is the world’s largest supplier of solutions and services to aquaculture. Driven by passion, commitment and a deep understanding of the complexity in our industry, we can solve the most advanced challenges at sea and on land. We are present in all the world’s markets with offices in 11 countries and employees from 39 nationalities.
Hydrotech produces top-quality, market-leading water treatment filters for municipal,
industrial, and aquaculture applications. Part of the French group Veolia, we have
delivered more than 12,000 filters worldwide.
Looking to level up your farm’s performance?
Phibro delivers smart, cost-effective solutions to support the health of fish, shrimp, and other aquatic animals. From nutrition to disease prevention, our experts and cutting-edge labs help you stay ahead.
Healthy Animals. Healthy Food. Healthy World.®
Glenpointe, 300 Frank W. Burr Blvd #21, Teaneck, NJ 07666, United States of America
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