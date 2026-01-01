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O'Toole International Logistics

5 Sholto Cresent, Righead Ind Est, Bellshill, ML43LX, United Kingdom
https://www.otooletransport.com
sales@otooletransport.com
01698 687949

O’Toole Transport is a family-owned seafood logistics company based in Bellshill . We operate our own new fleet of 200 tractor units & 300 refrigerated trailers . Our export hub in Bellshill manages everything , including collections ,order allocation , picking , health certificates, export & imports declarations, Sivep representation in France and an efficient onward delivery service throughout Europe. We have 330 colleagues in the O’Toole Group that are trained and experienced in seafood logistics , experience and training built up over almost 30 years. 

ExportHaulage and/or ShippingSupply Chain and LogisticsTemperature Controlled TransportTransportation - Marine
O’Toole Transport: 30 years of trusted growth across Europe

O’Toole Transport: 30 years of trusted growth across Europe

O’Toole Transport has three decades’ experience in temperature-controlled logistics across Ireland, the UK and Europe
Our main strength is the quality of our people

Our main strength is the quality of our people

A leading Irish food transport specialist celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Scottish operation in 2024.
Temperature Controlled Trailers

Temperature Controlled Trailers

The fleet includes refrigerated trailers with a choice of Standard Splits, Multi- Temps and Double-Deck. The trailers are designed to transport food, perishable goods and beverages.
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