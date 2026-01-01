O'Toole International Logistics

O’Toole Transport is a family-owned seafood logistics company based in Bellshill . We operate our own new fleet of 200 tractor units & 300 refrigerated trailers . Our export hub in Bellshill manages everything , including collections ,order allocation , picking , health certificates, export & imports declarations, Sivep representation in France and an efficient onward delivery service throughout Europe. We have 330 colleagues in the O’Toole Group that are trained and experienced in seafood logistics , experience and training built up over almost 30 years.