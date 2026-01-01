HS.MARINE is a leading Manufacturer of ship and offshore cranes with the world’s widest range of models ranging from 5 to 1000 tm capacity.

All crane models are specifically designed, masterly built and assembled to give our customers top quality. The crane executions and quality details will offer many years of safe and reliable operation at a low cost of maintenance.

We believe that we have the cranes your company needs for all its load handling.

For many years, HS.MARINE has been supplying state-of-the-art cranes for the tough marine environment. Today we offer the world’s largest range of crane models of superior quality.