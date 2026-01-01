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HS Marine Srl

Via delle Querce 1/3, Viadana (Mantova), Italy, 46019
https://www.hsmarine.net
info@hsmarine.net
0039 0375 254819

HS.MARINE is a leading Manufacturer of ship and offshore cranes with the world’s widest range of models ranging from 5 to 1000 tm capacity.

 

All crane models are specifically designed, masterly built and assembled to give our customers top quality. The crane executions and quality details will offer many years of safe and reliable operation at a low cost of maintenance.

 

We believe that we have the cranes your company needs for all its load handling.

For many years, HS.MARINE has been supplying state-of-the-art cranes for the tough marine environment. Today we offer the world’s largest range of crane models of superior quality.

 

 

 

Resources

HS Marine - Fish Farming products

Download
hsmarine-fish-farming-products_compressed.pdf
HS Marine - Fish Farming products

Videos

HS Marine Company Profile

Boats and BargesCranes and Lifting GearSea Farming
A year of success for HS Marine

A year of success for HS Marine

Quality always pays back

Quality always pays back

Because they are designed with long life and suitability for marine use in mind, HS.MARINE cranes represent a lower cost of ownership.
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