Future-proof value

In the world of dry bulk solids processing, diverter valves are often viewed as a “necessary evil.” While essential for routing materials, traditional diverter designs frequently contribute to product degradation, consume excessive factory real estate, and limit overall line potential. However, for modern feed pellet processors and manufacturers of friable solids, the transition to multiport tube diverters—such as the M-TDV from DMN-WESTINGHOUSE—represents a shift from a “necessary evil” to a strategic asset that secures a higher Return on Investment (ROI).

The high cost of product degradation



For industries handling sensitive materials—including specialised pharmaceutical granules, infant formula, ceramic catalysts, and high-value polymers—the physical integrity of the raw material is just as vital as its chemical makeup. These processors are often locked in a battle with “mechanical degradation,” a silent thief of value.



Every time a fragile material changes direction within a pneumatic conveying system, it is at risk. Traditional diverters often feature sharp internal angles and abrupt bends. When materials strike these surfaces at high speeds, they disintegrate. This breakage leads to several costly outcomes:



1. Yield loss: Product that crumbles into dust cannot be sold as premium grade. While traditional systems might see yields as low as 87%, a smoother transition can push that figure up to 99%.

2. Safety hazards: The creation of “fines” (dust clouds) significantly increases the risk of dust explosions and fires, a primary concern for any safety-conscious facility.

3. Inefficiency: Excessive dust increases backpressure within the pneumatic system, forcing blowers to work harder and reducing overall energy efficiency.

4. Dosing errors: Broken particles pack more tightly than whole ones, leading to inconsistent bulk density. This creates inaccuracies in volumetric dosing and final batch weights.