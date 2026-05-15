How multiport tube diverters ensure a higher return on investment for feed pellet processors
In the world of dry bulk solids processing, diverter valves are often viewed as a “necessary evil.” While essential for routing materials, traditional diverter designs frequently contribute to product degradation, consume excessive factory real estate, and limit overall line potential. However, for modern feed pellet processors and manufacturers of friable solids, the transition to multiport tube diverters—such as the M-TDV from DMN-WESTINGHOUSE—represents a shift from a “necessary evil” to a strategic asset that secures a higher Return on Investment (ROI).
The high cost of product degradation
For industries handling sensitive materials—including specialised pharmaceutical granules, infant formula, ceramic catalysts, and high-value polymers—the physical integrity of the raw material is just as vital as its chemical makeup. These processors are often locked in a battle with “mechanical degradation,” a silent thief of value.
Every time a fragile material changes direction within a pneumatic conveying system, it is at risk. Traditional diverters often feature sharp internal angles and abrupt bends. When materials strike these surfaces at high speeds, they disintegrate. This breakage leads to several costly outcomes:
1. Yield loss: Product that crumbles into dust cannot be sold as premium grade. While traditional systems might see yields as low as 87%, a smoother transition can push that figure up to 99%.
2. Safety hazards: The creation of “fines” (dust clouds) significantly increases the risk of dust explosions and fires, a primary concern for any safety-conscious facility.
3. Inefficiency: Excessive dust increases backpressure within the pneumatic system, forcing blowers to work harder and reducing overall energy efficiency.
4. Dosing errors: Broken particles pack more tightly than whole ones, leading to inconsistent bulk density. This creates inaccuracies in volumetric dosing and final batch weights.
The solution: smooth geometry and full-bore design
The answer to degradation lies in “smooth geometry”. By replacing a series of individual diverter valves with a single multiport tube diverter, a processor immediately reduces the number of potential collision points.
Advanced designs like the M-TDV utilise a “full bore” architecture featuring a “swan neck”—a continuous, curved internal pipe. Instead of the material hitting a flat wall or a sharp corner, the internal pipe automatically aligns with the selected outlet. This allows the dry bulk solids to experience a sliding transition rather than a hard impact, preserving the integrity of the pellets or granules.
Reclaiming factory real estate
Space is a finite and expensive resource in any processing plant. Traditional manifolds—often referred to as “forests of piping”—take up massive amounts of floor space. This “legacy footprint” can stifle innovation, making it difficult to add new lines or expand production capacity.
Multiport valves offer a dramatic reduction in equipment footprint. For example, replacing a setup of five traditional diverters (occupying roughly 4.31 m²) with a single M-TDV (occupying 1.24 m²) frees up over 3 m² of floor space. In specialised environments like cleanrooms, where the cost per square metre is exceptionally high, the financial argument for consolidating valves becomes even more compelling. This reclaimed space allows processors to expand production without the astronomical costs of physical building expansion.
Meeting the new standards of hygiene
The era of “clean enough” is over. With stricter food safety protocols and the increasing prevalence of multi-ingredient recipes containing allergens, hygiene-by-design is now a matter of legal compliance and brand protection.
Traditional valves often contain “dead zones”—small crevices or pockets where material can collect, ferment, or cross-contaminate subsequent batches. A tube-to-tube multiport design eliminates these pockets by providing an enclosed, seamless product path. Modern units are designed to be future-proof, meeting EC 1935/2004 and FDA requirements, with options for ATEX certification and USDA acceptance. This ensures that processors can enter discerning global markets with total confidence in their sanitary integrity.
The business case for multiport technology
When evaluating the switch to a multiport tube diverter, processors must look beyond the initial capital outlay and focus on the total cost of ownership (TCO). The ROI is driven by several quantifiable factors:
• Yield recovery: Converting what was once waste dust back into sellable, high-grade product provides an immediate boost to the bottom line.
• Reduced maintenance: Replacing ten or more individual valves with a single unit means the maintenance team handles only one set of actuators and seals. This slashes the spare parts inventory and reduces the “mean time to repair” (MTTR).
• Increased uptime: Fewer moving parts means fewer failure points. Furthermore, the design of modern multiports allows for significantly faster product changeovers, keeping the line operational for longer periods.
• Energy savings: A more direct, smooth product flow encounters less resistance. This allows conveying components to operate more efficiently, resulting in measurable kWh savings over the production year.
Conclusion
As dry bulk materials become more complex and global safety standards tighten, the equipment used to route these products must evolve. The multiport tube diverter represents the pinnacle of this evolution, sitting at the intersection of fluid dynamics, spatial efficiency, and hygienic safety.
Investing in high-end multiport technology is more than just a mechanical upgrade; it is an investment in a brand’s reputation for quality and consistency. By ensuring the product leaving the facility is of the same high quality as the material that entered the line, processors can secure their competitive edge in an increasingly demanding market.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)