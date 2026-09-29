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Processor AquaScot wins B Corp status

News30 Sep 2026by Robert Outram

Highland-based seafood processing business Aquascot has achieved certification under the B Corporation (“B Corp”) scheme, becoming the first Scottish-based seafood processor to achieve this globally recognised standard for social and environmental performance. 

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Aquascot B Corp 1
AquaScot Manufacturing Director David Chapman with (left) Rachel Hannah, Head of Technical at the company

Headquartered in Alness, Ross-shire, Aquascot plays a pivotal role in Scotland’s aquaculture sector. It is the primary supplier of premium Scottish salmon and trout to Waitrose since 2003, and was recently named Waitrose Own Brand Supplier of the Year 2026.

 

John Housego, Managing Director of Aquascot, said: “Aquaculture is the fastest-growing food production sector globally, providing a vital source of healthy protein. However, operating responsibly requires tackling industry challenges head-on. Achieving B Corp certification proves that commercial success, high animal welfare, and rigorous environmental management can go hand in hand.

 

"From enforcing 100% farm-level auditing across our supply base to achieving zero waste to landfill and setting ambitious targets to cut food waste by 60% by 2030, we want to lead by example and show retail and foodservice partners what responsible seafood processing looks like."

Aquascot SEP23 9878
AquaScot team members

In addition to environmental credentials, B Corp certification evaluates a company’s impact on its workforce and local community. Celebrating 10 years of 100% employee ownership in 2026, Aquascot’s 200+ team members, known as Partners, have a clear stake in the governance and success of the business.

 

"Being located in Alness, north of Inverness, our business is deeply rooted in the local Highland community," Housego added. "As an employee-owned B Corp, every person here has a voice. We hope this recognition inspires others across Scotland and the UK to join us in shaping the future of sustainable food."

 

Head of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries at Waitrose & Partners, Jake Pickering said: “Aquascot has been a key partner to Waitrose for over two decades, consistently championing the highest standards in animal welfare and environmental stewardship. Achieving B Corp certification is a fantastic milestone that reinforces their leadership in responsible aquaculture and demonstrates what is possible for the wider UK food industry.”

 

Chris Turner, CEO of B Lab UK, commented: “Welcoming Aquascot to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Its commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others, and will help spread the notion that success in business is as much about people and planet as it is profit.”

 

AquascotB CorpEnvironment & SustainabilityProcessingScotlandunited kingdom
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