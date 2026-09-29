Processor AquaScot wins B Corp status

In addition to environmental credentials, B Corp certification evaluates a company’s impact on its workforce and local community. Celebrating 10 years of 100% employee ownership in 2026, Aquascot’s 200+ team members, known as Partners, have a clear stake in the governance and success of the business.

"Being located in Alness, north of Inverness, our business is deeply rooted in the local Highland community," Housego added. "As an employee-owned B Corp, every person here has a voice. We hope this recognition inspires others across Scotland and the UK to join us in shaping the future of sustainable food."

Head of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries at Waitrose & Partners, Jake Pickering said: “Aquascot has been a key partner to Waitrose for over two decades, consistently championing the highest standards in animal welfare and environmental stewardship. Achieving B Corp certification is a fantastic milestone that reinforces their leadership in responsible aquaculture and demonstrates what is possible for the wider UK food industry.”

Chris Turner, CEO of B Lab UK, commented: “Welcoming Aquascot to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Its commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others, and will help spread the notion that success in business is as much about people and planet as it is profit.”