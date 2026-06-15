Highland seafood processor Aquascot is Waitrose Supplier of the Year

Highland-based seafood processor Aquascot has been named Waitrose Supplier of the Year, as part of the UK retailer’s annual supplier awards programme.

Aquascot has been the business behind Waitrose’s premium Scottish salmon and trout range for more than 30 years. In this year’s awards, it was selected from a highly competitive field of suppliers spanning multiple product categories and regions.

Headquartered in Alness, Ross-shire, Aquascot has supplied Waitrose since 2003 and it is one of Scotland’s largest employee-owned businesses.

Maddy Wilson, Partner & Director of Own Brand at Waitrose, said: “Aquascot earns this award for exceptional partnership, dedication and collaboration, bringing consistently high-quality products that truly do the Waitrose own brand proud.”

Andy Wilson, Partner & Commercial Director at Aquascot, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be named Waitrose Own Brand Supplier of the Year. With our long-standing relationship, this award reflects our shared commitment to quality and our passion for showcasing both the strength of our employee-owned business and the very best of the Highlands on a national stage.”

Aquascot said the award further reinforces the company’s position as a leading seafood processor and highlights the strength of Scotland’s food and drink sector, which continues to enjoy a growing reputation for quality, provenance and responsible production both in the UK and internationally.