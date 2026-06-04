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ISA moving north as Cermaq fears infection

News04 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

Cermaq looks as if it may be the third major Norwegian fish farmer to be hit by infectious salmon anaemia.

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North Cape Norway AdobeStock 233589542
North Cape, Norway

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority reports that a suspected case of ISA has been reported by the company, up on the North Cape of Norway.

 

Previous recent outbreaks and suspected incidents affecting Mowi and SalMar are located hundreds of miles further south in the Trondelag region.

 

The Food Safety Authority said Cermaq reported their suspicions based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling at the location last Friday. Samples have been taken and sent to the Veterinary Institute for confirmation or otherwise.

 

To limit the spread of infection, restrictions have been imposed on the location, including a ban on moving fish without special permission. If the suspicion is confirmed, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority may order the evacuation of the premises, or possibly parts of the premises.

 

The established restrictions on movement and the handling of fish have also been put in place.

 

While not harmful to humans, ISA is a potentially devastating viral disease that targets farmed Atlantic salmon, resulting in severe anaemia, internal bleeding, and high mortality rates.

 

For salmon companies, outbreaks lead to costly stock loss, plummeting harvest volumes, and significant drops in operational earnings.

 

The south central part of the country has been the hardest hit region over the last few weeks.

 

It is unusual for the disease to strike so far beyond the Arctic Circle in the North Cape.

 

CermaqEurope - NordicsFish Health & WelfareInfectious Salmon Anaemia/ISAISANorwaysalmonSea Farming
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