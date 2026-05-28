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More ISA outbreaks feared in Norway's Trondelag region

News28 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

More confirmed and suspected infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) outbreaks have been reported in the Trondelag region of central Norway.

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ISA is a dangerous disease for salmon

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority says the incidents have affected two sites operated by SalMar. Both happened within the same few days.

 

The first was detected  at a fish farming facility at a site called “location 45198 Purkholmen” in Nærøysund municipality where SalMar Oppdrett AS is engaged in food fish production of salmon.

 

Suspicions were aroused over two weeks ago following tests at the site and have now been confirmed by the Food Safety Authority.

 

The second (suspected) case is at the sea location 10256 Bondøya also in Nærøysund municipality. The location is operated by SalMar Farming AS.

 

The suspicion is based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling at the location.

 

The Food Safety Authority said samples are being taken and  sent to the Veterinary Institute for possible confirmation of the diagnosis.

 

As usual in such cases, to limit the spread of infection, restrictions have been imposed on the locations, which include a ban on moving fish without special permission. 

 

If suspicion in the second case are confirmed, the Food Safety Authority may order the evacuation of the premises, or possibly parts of the premises. 

 

A restriction zone consists of a protection zone and a surveillance zone, and entails restrictions on traffic in the sea area around the site.

 

Mowi is another big name to be hit by ISA in the Trondelag region over the past few weeks.

 

ISA is not harmful to humans, but can prove financially costly for those companies who are affected.

 

Fish Health & WelfareInfectious Salmon Anaemia/ISANorwaySalmar FarmingsalmonSea Farming
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