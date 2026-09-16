ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Company fined £2.2m for selling unfit farmed salmon

News16 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Norwegian prosecution body Økokrim has issued a confiscation order of 28 million kroner (£2.2m) to a farmed fish slaughtering and sales company.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Okokrim stock image
Økokrim said the company's practices amounted to a serious violation of food safety laws

The two employees of the as yet unnamed company are accused by Økokrim of gross violation of the Food Act and gross financial fraud after selling farmed salmon that was not fit for human consumption. 

 

The two defendants, both men who are in their 50s, held leading roles in the company.

 

Økokrim said it is taking the case seriously and believes that the investigation has uncovered serious and systematic violations of the Food Act over several years. 

 

“The case concerns the illegal sale of farmed fish and fish that died on their own. It is a serious violation of food safety that for several years salmon that was not intended for human consumption has been systematically sold,” said police attorney Kristian Johansen. 

 

“The illegal actions led to an unlawful profit for the company of 28 million kroner. Økokrim has issued the company with a confiscation order for the illegal profit."

 

Johansen added: “The confiscation order reflects the financial gain that the company has received from the illegal actions of the defendants.” 

 

The Økokrim statement said the indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2023, over 500 tons of farmed salmon that were not fit for human consumption and should have been destroyed were sold.

 

“This included, among other things, dead and clearly sexually mature fish. The salmon was sold to several customers in Norway and abroad at a value of approximately 23 million kroner. (£1.8m),” Økokrim said.

 

In addition, more than 300 tons of “production fish” were exported to a customer in Germany between 2020 and 2023 for a value of approximately NOK 24 million (£1.9m).

 

Production fish are fish with wounds and deformities that, according to law, should be corrected and processed in Norway before export. 

 

Økokrim said it believes that the defendants ensured the illegal sale through their leading roles in the company.

 

“By selling fish that should have been destroyed, it says that the defendants have damaged the reputation and interests of the company. Exporting production fish abroad can also damage the reputation of Norwegian salmon,” said Johansen. 

 

The company has accepted the findings.

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

What rules govern the handling of farmed salmon that die on farms?How are production fish normally processed before export from Norway?Which technologies help slaughterhouses sort farmed salmon by quality and condition?How is traceability managed across farmed salmon processing and exports?Which markets import Norwegian farmed salmon after processing?
Europe - Nordicsfood safetyNorwayProcessingproduction fishØkokrim
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Industrial Electrician - Loch Duart Plc
DingwallDingwallSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Salmon High Care Back Shift Team Leader - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Salmon High Care (BTH) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Technician - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
IT Support Engineer - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.