Company fined £2.2m for selling unfit farmed salmon

The Norwegian prosecution body Økokrim has issued a confiscation order of 28 million kroner (£2.2m) to a farmed fish slaughtering and sales company.

Økokrim said the company's practices amounted to a serious violation of food safety laws

Økokrim said the company's practices amounted to a serious violation of food safety laws

The two employees of the as yet unnamed company are accused by Økokrim of gross violation of the Food Act and gross financial fraud after selling farmed salmon that was not fit for human consumption.

The two defendants, both men who are in their 50s, held leading roles in the company.

Økokrim said it is taking the case seriously and believes that the investigation has uncovered serious and systematic violations of the Food Act over several years.

“The case concerns the illegal sale of farmed fish and fish that died on their own. It is a serious violation of food safety that for several years salmon that was not intended for human consumption has been systematically sold,” said police attorney Kristian Johansen.

“The illegal actions led to an unlawful profit for the company of 28 million kroner. Økokrim has issued the company with a confiscation order for the illegal profit."

Johansen added: “The confiscation order reflects the financial gain that the company has received from the illegal actions of the defendants.”

The Økokrim statement said the indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2023, over 500 tons of farmed salmon that were not fit for human consumption and should have been destroyed were sold.

“This included, among other things, dead and clearly sexually mature fish. The salmon was sold to several customers in Norway and abroad at a value of approximately 23 million kroner. (£1.8m),” Økokrim said.

In addition, more than 300 tons of “production fish” were exported to a customer in Germany between 2020 and 2023 for a value of approximately NOK 24 million (£1.9m).

Production fish are fish with wounds and deformities that, according to law, should be corrected and processed in Norway before export.

Økokrim said it believes that the defendants ensured the illegal sale through their leading roles in the company.

“By selling fish that should have been destroyed, it says that the defendants have damaged the reputation and interests of the company. Exporting production fish abroad can also damage the reputation of Norwegian salmon,” said Johansen.

The company has accepted the findings.