BioMar CEO hails ‘turning point’ as trading begins on Nasdaq Copenhagen

BioMar’s official start last week as a publicly traded company marks a “turning point” according to the company’s CEO, Carlos Diaz.

Carlos Diaz on BioMar's first day of trading on Nasdaq

Carlos Diaz on BioMar's first day of trading on Nasdaq

Last week, the aquafeed giant BioMar officially began trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history and welcoming more than 10,800 new shareholders. The first day of trading was marked by an official bell-ringing ceremony at BioMar’s headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark.

CEO Carlos Diaz, CFO Claus Eskildsen, the Chair of the Board Jens Bjerg Sørensen and Nasdaq all gave speeches and more than 2,000 BioMar employees worldwide were able to follow the ceremony through a global live broadcast.

BioMar has said the listing provides a broader ownership base and supports the company’s continued ambitions for growth, innovation, and international expansion. Schouw & Co. remains a significant shareholder following the listing with slightly more than 70% of the shares.

Carlos Diaz said: “This is not the beginning of our journey, but it is a turning point.

“Everything we have built becomes the foundation for what we aim to achieve next.”

BioMar enters the public markets as the world’s only dedicated global aquafeed solution supplier, serving customers across multiple species and regions through a combination of local expertise and global innovation.

He added: “We operate in one of the most important industries of our time. Aquaculture plays a critical role in feeding a growing global population with healthy and efficient protein sources.

And he concluded: “Results are created by people. Behind every milestone we celebrate today are the people who made it possible.”